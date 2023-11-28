Snack on Nepali Sadheko chauchau made with instant noodles

November 28, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

In Nepal, the ease of preparing instant noodles, the tempting taste and the low price (between Nepalese rupee 10 to 50) make it an affordable meal option for daily wage workers, office employees, trekkers and students. This has resulted in a chauchau-eating culture, which includes people snacking on the raw noodles right from the packet.

Ingredients Brown noodles: 1 packet Chopped onions: 1/4 cup Chopped tomato: 1/4 cup Coriander: 1/3 cup Green chilli (optional): 1 Roasted peanuts or roasted soya beans: 1/4 cup

Preparation

1.In a large mixing bowl, mix the chopped onions, tomatoes and green chilli. Add peanuts or soya beans, as per preference.

2.Now, crush the instant noodles and add them to the ingredients in the bowl.

3.Spice it by adding the condiments (inside the packet - red chilli powder, masala, onion oil) to the mixture.