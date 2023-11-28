HamberMenu
Snack on Nepali Sadheko chauchau made with instant noodles

Recipe to make Sadheko chauchau, a quick and scrumptious raw instant-noodle snack made with kitchen staples

November 28, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

  • Course Snacks
  • Cuisine Street Food
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 15 Minutes
  • Serving size 2
Ridhi Agrawal
 Nepali Sadheko chauchau 

In Nepal, the ease of preparing instant noodles, the tempting taste and the low price (between Nepalese rupee 10 to 50) make it an affordable meal option for daily wage workers, office employees, trekkers and students. This has resulted in a chauchau-eating culture, which includes people snacking on the raw noodles right from the packet.

Ingredients

Brown noodles: 1 packet
Chopped onions: 1/4 cup
Chopped tomato: 1/4 cup
Coriander: 1/3 cup
Green chilli (optional): 1
Roasted peanuts or roasted soya beans: 1/4 cup

Preparation

1.In a large mixing bowl, mix the chopped onions, tomatoes and green chilli. Add peanuts or soya beans, as per preference.

2.Now, crush the instant noodles and add them to the ingredients in the bowl.

3.Spice it by adding the condiments (inside the packet - red chilli powder, masala, onion oil) to the mixture.

4.Mix the ingredients well, and garnish with coriander.

