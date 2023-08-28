August 28, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 10:06 am IST

Thoran is a simple mixed vegetable stir fry that can be made with an array of vegetables. It is aromatic with shallots, garlic cumin and coconut oil. It is a compulsory component of an onam sadhya.

Thoran

Ingredients Mix vegetabless – 3 cups (I have used only carrots, cabbage and string beans. You can also use cauliflower, bitter gourd, green peas or snake gourd. Finely chop or grate them.) Shallots – 6-7, crushed Green chili – 2, finely chopped Coconut – ¼ cup, grated Curry leaves – a sprig Salt per taste Mustard seeds – ½ teaspoon Cumin seeds - ½ teaspoon Whole red chili – 1, halved Garlic - 4 cloves, crushed Turmeric powder – 1 pinch Chili powder – ¼ teaspoon Cumin powder - ¼ teaspoon Coconut oil – 2 tablespoon

Preparation

1.Heat oil and add mustard seeds. When it crackles, add cumin seeds. Saute.

2.Add green chillies, garlic and curry leaves; saute for a minute. Add crushed shallots and saute again.

3.Add grated coconut and red chilli flakes. Cook for a couple of minutes.

4.Add the vegetables, turmeric powder, chilli powder, salt and mix well. Close and cook till the vegetables are done. Note that the vegetables should not be overcooked.

5.Serve hot with Kerala Matta rice

5.Recipe by Executive chef Jesu S. Lambert, Hotel Savera