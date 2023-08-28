Thoran is a simple mixed vegetable stir fry that can be made with an array of vegetables. It is aromatic with shallots, garlic cumin and coconut oil. It is a compulsory component of an onam sadhya.
Thoran
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Heat oil and add mustard seeds. When it crackles, add cumin seeds. Saute.
2.Add green chillies, garlic and curry leaves; saute for a minute. Add crushed shallots and saute again.
3.Add grated coconut and red chilli flakes. Cook for a couple of minutes.
4.Add the vegetables, turmeric powder, chilli powder, salt and mix well. Close and cook till the vegetables are done. Note that the vegetables should not be overcooked.
5.Serve hot with Kerala Matta rice
5.Recipe by Executive chef Jesu S. Lambert, Hotel Savera
