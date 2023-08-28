HamberMenu
Simple thoran recipe with cabbage, carrots and beans (തോരൻ)

This easy vegetable-loaded thoran is the perfect side dish to have in your onam sadhya

August 28, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 10:06 am IST

  • Course Salads
  • Cuisine Kerala
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 4 people
Cabbage thoran

Cabbage thoran

Thoran is a simple mixed vegetable stir fry that can be made with an array of vegetables. It is aromatic with shallots, garlic cumin and coconut oil. It is a compulsory component of an onam sadhya.

Thoran

Ingredients

Mix vegetabless – 3 cups (I have used only carrots, cabbage and string beans. You can also use cauliflower, bitter gourd, green peas or snake gourd. Finely chop or grate them.)
Shallots – 6-7, crushed
Green chili – 2, finely chopped
Coconut – ¼ cup, grated
Curry leaves – a sprig
Salt per taste
Mustard seeds – ½ teaspoon
Cumin seeds - ½ teaspoon
Whole red chili – 1, halved
Garlic - 4 cloves, crushed
Turmeric powder – 1 pinch
Chili powder – ¼ teaspoon
Cumin powder - ¼ teaspoon
Coconut oil – 2 tablespoon

Preparation

1.Heat oil and add mustard seeds. When it crackles, add cumin seeds. Saute.

2.Add green chillies, garlic and curry leaves; saute for a minute. Add crushed shallots and saute again.

3.Add grated coconut and red chilli flakes. Cook for a couple of minutes.

4.Add the vegetables, turmeric powder, chilli powder, salt and mix well. Close and cook till the vegetables are done. Note that the vegetables should not be overcooked.

5.Serve hot with Kerala Matta rice

5.Recipe by Executive chef Jesu S. Lambert, Hotel Savera

