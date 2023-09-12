Mango Salsa
Ingredients
Pan-Grilled Fish
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Add all the ingredients for the mango salsa together, mix and set the seasoning. Let the salsa rest overnight for best results.
2.Pat dry the fish fillet, and score the fish from skin side, rub thyme on the skin side.
3.Generously sprinkle salt and pepper on all sides of the fish.
4.Heat oil in the pan and put the fish in the pan skin side first, keep on basting from the pan oil.
5.Turn the fish when the skin side is crispy and golden brown, cook on the other side.
6.Serve with grilled vegetables and mango salsa.
