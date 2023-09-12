HamberMenu
Simple pan-grilled fish with vibrant mango salsa

Try this pan-grilled fish paired with a flavourful mango salsa that is simple to put together. Best made with Safeda mango

September 12, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Mexican
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration 1- 2 hours
  • Serving size 1-2
Mango Salsa

Ingredients

Safeda mango ripe (chopped and deseeded) - 100 gm 
Cilantro (chopped) - 20 gm  
Mint (chopped) - 20 gm  
Lemon juice – 20 ml
Ginger (chopped) - 10 gm 
Green chillies (chopped)  - 10 gm
Olive oil - 20 ml
Salt - to taste 
Crushed black Pepper - to taste.

Pan-Grilled Fish

Ingredients

River sole or red snapper fillet - 100 gm
Thyme - 20 gm
Kosher salt - to taste
Crushed black Pepper - to taste
Olive oil - 20 ml

Preparation

1.Add all the ingredients for the mango salsa together, mix and set the seasoning. Let the salsa rest overnight for best results.

2.Pat dry the fish fillet, and score the fish from skin side, rub thyme on the skin side.

3.Generously sprinkle salt and pepper on all sides of the fish. 

4.Heat oil in the pan and put the fish in the pan skin side first, keep on basting from the pan oil.

5.Turn the fish when the skin side is crispy and golden brown, cook on the other side.

6.Serve with grilled vegetables and mango salsa.

