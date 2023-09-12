HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Simple Mango Kulfi recipe for the summer

Beat the heat with this sweet creamy mango kulfi recipe. Perfect for the mango season!

September 12, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration P1DP1DOvernight
  • Serving size 3-4
Mango Kulfi

Mango Kulfi

Ingredients

Mango pulp - 1 cup
Milk - 2 ½ cups
Sugar - ½ cup
Corn flour - ½ tsp
Condensed milk - 1/3 cup
Badam - 20
Pista - 10
Cardamom powder - ½ tsp
Saffron - 2 strands
Pista crushed coarsely - 2 tsp for garnish

Preparation

1.Soak the nuts for 1 hour. Then blend it along with little milk.

2.Soak saffron in little warm milk and keep it aside.

3.Take milk and sugar in a thick-bottomed pan and let it simmer for 10 minutes until it has reduced a little.

4.Then, add condensed milk, saffron milk and simmer.

5.Then, add the nuts paste and cardamom powder and simmer until it becomes creamy.

6.Now, Switch off and let it cool completely.

7.Once cooled completely, add mango pulp and whisk it well so that there are no lumps.

8.Pour the mix into kulfi moulds. Cover it with silver foil then insert ice-cream sticks and freeze it for at least 6 hours.

9.Then show the mould in running water, and then gently pull the sticks to remove the kulfi.

10.If you have pistachio, garnish it with pistachio and serve immediately.

Related Topics

recipes

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.