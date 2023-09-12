Ingredients
Preparation
1.Soak the nuts for 1 hour. Then blend it along with little milk.
2.Soak saffron in little warm milk and keep it aside.
3.Take milk and sugar in a thick-bottomed pan and let it simmer for 10 minutes until it has reduced a little.
4.Then, add condensed milk, saffron milk and simmer.
5.Then, add the nuts paste and cardamom powder and simmer until it becomes creamy.
6.Now, Switch off and let it cool completely.
7.Once cooled completely, add mango pulp and whisk it well so that there are no lumps.
8.Pour the mix into kulfi moulds. Cover it with silver foil then insert ice-cream sticks and freeze it for at least 6 hours.
9.Then show the mould in running water, and then gently pull the sticks to remove the kulfi.
10.If you have pistachio, garnish it with pistachio and serve immediately.
