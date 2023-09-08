Ingredients
Preparation
1.Keep aside 2 table spoon of the coconut for garnishing.
2.Grind the coconut, turmeric, half a teaspoon salt, garlic, one shallot, jeera powder, and one green chilli into a paste.
3.Peel the mangoes and cook it (preferably in a steel vessel) in half a glass of water and a pinch of salt.
4.Once it comes to a boil, add the ground mixture, stir and cook on a low flame till the mangoes are cooked.
5.In a separate pan, pour coconut oil, splutter mustard seeds and put in 2 to 3 slit green chillies into the pan and stir.
6.Then add whole the red chillies, a pinch of chilly powder and shallots (that is chopped fine), 2 tbsp of grated coconut and stir with curry leaves.
7.When golden brown add this into the curry and stir. Pour a little of the gravy into the pan and make sure there is a sizzling sound.
