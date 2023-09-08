HamberMenu
Simple mango erissery for this mango season

Try this tasty mango erissery this summer. Perfect way to use fresh mangoes!

September 08, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 12:00 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Kerala
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 3-4
Mango erissery 

Ingredients

Coconut - 3/4 of a coconut scrapped
Turmeric - 3/4 tsp
Garlic - 1 or 2 big cloves
Jeera Powder - quarter tsp
Green Chilly (big) - 3
Ripe mangoes (small) - 2
Red dried chillies - 3
Shallots - 5
Water - 2 cups
Coconut Oil - 3 tsp
Curry leaves and Salt - to taste

Preparation

1.Keep aside 2 table spoon of the coconut for garnishing.

2.Grind the coconut, turmeric, half a teaspoon salt, garlic, one shallot, jeera powder, and one green chilli into a paste.  

3.Peel the mangoes and cook it (preferably in a steel vessel) in half a glass of water and a pinch of salt.

4.Once it comes to a boil, add the ground mixture, stir and cook on a low flame till the mangoes are cooked.

5.In a separate pan, pour coconut oil, splutter mustard seeds and put in 2 to 3 slit green chillies into the pan and stir. 

6.Then add whole the red chillies, a pinch of chilly powder and shallots (that is chopped fine), 2 tbsp of grated coconut and stir with curry leaves.

7.When golden brown add this into the curry and stir. Pour a little of the gravy into the pan and make sure there is a sizzling sound.

