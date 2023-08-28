August 28, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

Erissery, one of the dishes prepared during Onam, has been over the years adopted into other south Indian cuisines as well. The generous amount of coconut make it calorie-rich and indulgent

Ingredients Green gram - 100 grams Coconut (grated) - 1 nos Turmeric powder - a pinch Black Gram: 2 tsp Mustard - 1/2 tsp Cumin - 1/2 tsp Red Chilli: One Curry leaves - a sprig Coconut oil - 2 tsp Salt to taste

Preparation

1.Pressure cook drumstick pieces with turmeric and salt and keep a few aside.

2.Roast the green gram without oil and set aside.

3.With coconut oil, fry black gram, red chilly and add cumin seeds. Grind these and the roasted green gram along with the grated coconut into a nice paste.

4.Add the paste to the drumsticks and bring to a boil.

5.Temper with popped mustard, black gram, coconut and curry leaves.

6.Squeeze the few pieces of drumstick set aside earlier to add an extra zing to the dish.

6.Recipe by Vani Rajagopal, home cook