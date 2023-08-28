HamberMenu
Simple erissery recipe made with drumsticks (മുരിങ്ങക്ക എരിശ്ശേരി)

Try this erissery recipe made with drumsticks, coconut and lentils. It is a traditional dish served during Onam

August 28, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Kerala
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 3-4
Drumstick erissery

Drumstick erissery | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Erissery, one of the dishes prepared during Onam, has been over the years adopted into other south Indian cuisines as well. The generous amount of coconut make it calorie-rich and indulgent

Ingredients

Green gram - 100 grams
Coconut (grated) - 1 nos
Turmeric powder - a pinch
Black Gram: 2 tsp
Mustard - 1/2 tsp
Cumin - 1/2 tsp
Red Chilli: One
Curry leaves - a sprig
Coconut oil - 2 tsp
Salt to taste

Preparation

1.Pressure cook drumstick pieces with turmeric and salt and keep a few aside.

2.Roast the green gram without oil and set aside.

3.With coconut oil, fry black gram, red chilly and add cumin seeds. Grind these and the roasted green gram along with the grated coconut into a nice paste.

4.Add the paste to the drumsticks and bring to a boil.

5.Temper with popped mustard, black gram, coconut and curry leaves.

6.Squeeze the few pieces of drumstick set aside earlier to add an extra zing to the dish.

6.Recipe by Vani Rajagopal, home cook

