Ingredients
Preparation
1.Pressure cook the Bengal gram in four cups water, turmeric powder for 12 whistles. Cool and process into a fine, smooth paste.
2.In a wok, add the Bengal gram mixture. Tip in the sugar, nutmeg and cardamom and cook over medium flame until it leaves the sides as you stir. Set aside to cool.
3.In a bowl, add the flour, gingelly oil, turmeric, salt and enough water and knead into a soft dough. Add one table spoon gingelly oil and keep aside. Divide into 45 balls.
4.Take each ball. Dip it in the flour-rice flour mixture. Pat into a small circle. Place a spoonful of the Bengal gram sweet filling inside and enclose the edges. Roll into a small ball.
5.Roll out into thin 6” discs. In a tawa, heat the surface. Place a disc. Roast with a little ghee / refined oil until light golden speckles are formed. Cool and store in an airtight container.
COMMents
SHARE