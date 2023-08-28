HamberMenu
Simple and traditional sweet boli recipe

No sadya is complete if it doesn’t include the indulgent sweet boli. It is made with simple ingredients and can be prepared easily. You can make it ahead of time and store it or prepare fresh and serve hot.

August 28, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Kerala
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 45 pieces
Ingredients

Maida – 5 and a half cups
Turmeric – half tsp
Gingelly oil – 10 tbsp
Salt – 1/2 tsp
Water, to knead – 2 cups, approx
Maida and fine flour – half cup each, to dust
Ghee – 7 tbsp
Chana Dal / Bengal gram – 2 cups
Sugar – 2 and a half cups
Turmeric powder – 1 tsp
Nutmeg – 1 small, powdered finely
Cardamom seeds – 10 nos, crushed

Preparation

1.Pressure cook the Bengal gram in four cups water, turmeric powder for 12 whistles. Cool and process into a fine, smooth paste.

2.In a wok, add the Bengal gram mixture. Tip in the sugar, nutmeg and cardamom and cook over medium flame until it leaves the sides as you stir. Set aside to cool.

3.In a bowl, add the flour, gingelly oil, turmeric, salt and enough water and knead into a soft dough. Add one table spoon gingelly oil and keep aside. Divide into 45 balls.

4.Take each ball. Dip it in the flour-rice flour mixture. Pat into a small circle. Place a spoonful of the Bengal gram sweet filling inside and enclose the edges. Roll into a small ball.

5.Roll out into thin 6” discs. In a tawa, heat the surface. Place a disc. Roast with a little ghee / refined oil until light golden speckles are formed. Cool and store in an airtight container.

