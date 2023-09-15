Ingredients
Preparation
1.Heat ghee in a thick-bottomed pan, and fry cashew nuts and almonds until light brown. Drain and transfer to a plate.
2.Fry raisins in the same ghee until they puff up; drain and transfer them to the same plate.
3.Add rava to the remaining ghee, and roast it until the colour changes to light brown and you can smell the aroma of the rava. Add shredded coconut and mix well. Turn off the flame and transfer to a plate to let it cool.
4.Heat water and sugar over a medium flame, until sugar melts into syrup.
5.Add saffron strands and cook until it is of one-string consistency.
6.Slowly add rava, and shredded coconut and mix in the syrup; stir continuously to avoid lumps. Turn off the flame.
7.Add cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and powdered cardamom; mix well. While it is still warm, shape the mixture into round balls (ladoos) with your palms.
COMMents
SHARE