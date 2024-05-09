Simple and fresh - zesty zucchini wrapped sole with garlic and thyme

Cooking routine foods can be tiresome, try out a new sizzling recipe with juicy sole fish wrapped in grilled green zucchini, garnished with fried onion crisps. Take a break and grab this mouth-watering palate for a simple dinner.

Ingredients Sole fish - 120 gm Green zucchini - 60 gm Thyme - 40 gm Garlic - 4 gm Salt - To taste Crushed black pepper - To taste Onion - 60 gm Kasundi mustard - 20 gm

Methods

1.Take the sole fish and cut it into cubes of 2x2 inch each.

2.Take the thin slices of zucchini and grill it with salt and pepper.

3.Once the zucchini is grilled, wrap it around the sole fish. Sprinkle it with thyme, salt and pepper. .

4.Then bake it in the oven at 180 degree Celsius for about 10 minutes, so that the fish is cooked through.

5.Take a plate and brush it with kasundi mustard and then place either fried potato or make potato spaghetti through spaghetti maker.

6.Once the bed is set, place your zucchini wrapped sole on top and garnish it with fried onion crisps