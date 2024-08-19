Laddu is the quintessential sweet for any Indian festival. This laddu is a bit different. Made with paan, condensed milk and gulkand, it can be a dessert and mouth freshener all a once.
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Grate the sweet dry petha pieces in a bowl. Now add grated khoya and coconut powder. And mix well.
2.Now add the condensed milk to the coconut and petha mixture along with crushed fennel seeds, cardamom powder and chopped cashews. And mix well.
3.Wash and finely chop the betel/paan leaves and add the same to the laddu mixture. Mix well and keep it in the refrigerator for 10 minutes for the mixture to set well so that the laddu can be rolled easily.
4.Take a small portion of the laddu mix and flatten it a bit in the centre of your palm. Put 1/2 tsp of gulkand in the centre as stuffing and roll the laddu ensuring the gulkand remains in the centre and does not come out.
5.Make smooth round laddu with gulkand stuffed centre of the entire mix.
6.In another bowl mix desiccated coconut, khus syrup and fennel powder together. It will be slightly dry green colour mix.
7.Roll the stuffed laddu on to this khus and coconut mix and top each laddu with half a piece of cashew.
8.Garnish with silver varq, fresh rose petals.
9.The paan laddu is ready to be served