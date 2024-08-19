GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Share this unique paan laddu with your sibling

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with this laddu made with paan, gulkand and a lot of love

Updated - August 19, 2024 02:37 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 02:32 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 8-10
24dmc paan ladoo

24dmc paan ladoo

Laddu is the quintessential sweet for any Indian festival. This laddu is a bit different. Made with paan, condensed milk and gulkand, it can be a dessert and mouth freshener all a once.

Ingredients

1/2 cup khoya/mawa
2 medium size pieces of sweet dry petha
1/2 cup grated fresh Coconut or dry coconut powder
3 table spoon Milk Maid/condensed milk
1 tea spoon crushed fennel (saunf)
1/2 tea spoon cardamom powder
5 to 6 cashews
6 leaves of paan (betel) leaves
2 table spoon of gulkand
Fresh rose petals for garnish
Cashews for garnish
1/2 desiccated coconut (for coating)
1 tea spoon of khus syrup/concentrate (for coating)
1/2 table spoon of fennel powder (for coating)

Preparation

1.Grate the sweet dry petha pieces in a bowl. Now add grated khoya and coconut powder. And mix well.

2.Now add the condensed milk to the coconut and petha mixture along with crushed fennel seeds, cardamom powder and chopped cashews. And mix well.

3.Wash and finely chop the betel/paan leaves and add the same to the laddu mixture. Mix well and keep it in the refrigerator for 10 minutes for the mixture to set well so that the laddu can be rolled easily.

4.Take a small portion of the laddu mix and flatten it a bit in the centre of your palm. Put 1/2 tsp of gulkand in the centre as stuffing and roll the laddu ensuring the gulkand remains in the centre and does not come out.

5.Make smooth round laddu with gulkand stuffed centre of the entire mix.

6.In another bowl mix desiccated coconut, khus syrup and fennel powder together. It will be slightly dry green colour mix.

7.Roll the stuffed laddu on to this khus and coconut mix and top each laddu with half a piece of cashew.

8.Garnish with silver varq, fresh rose petals.

9.The paan laddu is ready to be served

