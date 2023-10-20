Shakarkandi (sweet potato) galouti to elevate your fasting spread

October 20, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

The sweet potato is a staple ingredient during Navratri season. Normally it is boiled and had with a dash of lemon and chat masala. But when the fast goes on for nine days, we recommend a twist!. Try mincing the vegetable and then shallow frying it, to get that crunchy exterior and scrumptious taste. Enjoy the galouti hot with mint and sweet chutneys.

Ingredients Sakarkandi/ Sweet potato - 100 gm boiled Water - 4 cups Sendha namak (rock salt) - ½ tsp Whole cashews fried - 10 Green chilli (finely chopped) - 1-2 Coriander - 2 tsp Cardamom - 2 pods A pinch of Saffron Rose water - ½ tsp Kewra water - ½ tsp Ghee - 2 tbsp Singhade ka atta (Water chestnut flour) - ¼ cup Desi ghee for roasting

Preparation

1.Soak the cashews in water for 10 minutes before putting in a blender with 1 chilli, cardamom and pinch of saffron. Blend to smooth paste.

2.Mash Sakarkandi nicely and add the masala paste to it.

3.Add remaining spices with ghee and water chestnut flour and mix well.

4.Grease your palm with oil and make small balls with the mixture. Form kebabs

5.Heat ghee, drop the balls and roast on both sides till the galouti kebab turns golden and crisp

6.Serve hot with coriander chutney

6.Recipe by Chef Anand Rawat, Corporate Executive Chef, Noormahal Palace, Karnal, Haryana