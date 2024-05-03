Scrumptious and summery chickpea salad

May 03, 2024 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

This healthy and sustainable recipe featuring boiled chickpeas and chickpea leaves is from the book ‘Future of taste’ by The New Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment. It shows the links between the food we eat and biodiversity.

Ingredients Chickpea seeds (boiled with a little salt): 1/2 cup Chana jor garam (a spicy flattened and roasted chickpea seeds preparation): 1/4 cup Chickpea leaves (tender shoots only): 1 cup Cottage cheese (cubed): 1/2 cup Olive oil: 1 tbsp Black pepper: 1/2 tsp Honey: 1 tbsp Lemon: 1 Salt to taste

Take the boiled chickpea seeds, leaves and cheese cubes in a bowl.

In a small bowl, mix lemon juice, honey, black pepper and salt and drizzle over the seeds, leaves and cheese.

Mix well. Crush the chana jor garam and sprinkle over the salad for an extra crunch.

This recipe is an excerpt from the cookbook ‘Future of Taste’ by The New Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment.