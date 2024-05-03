Scrumptious and summery chickpea salad

May 03, 2024 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST
This healthy and sustainable recipe featuring boiled chickpeas and chickpea leaves is from the book ‘Future of taste’ by The New Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment. It shows the links between the food we eat and biodiversity.
Take the boiled chickpea seeds, leaves and cheese cubes in a bowl.
In a small bowl, mix lemon juice, honey, black pepper and salt and drizzle over the seeds, leaves and cheese.
Mix well. Crush the chana jor garam and sprinkle over the salad for an extra crunch.
This recipe is an excerpt from the cookbook ‘Future of Taste’ by The New Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.