GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Scrumptious and summery chickpea salad

Make salads a staple this season. Give this protein-rich chickpea salad a try

May 03, 2024 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

  • Course Salads
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 15 Minutes
  • Serving size 2-3
Ananyaa D _11627

This healthy and sustainable recipe featuring boiled chickpeas and chickpea leaves is from the book ‘Future of taste’ by The New Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment. It shows the links between the food we eat and biodiversity.

Ingredients

Chickpea seeds (boiled with a little salt): 1/2 cup
Chana jor garam (a spicy flattened and roasted chickpea seeds preparation): 1/4 cup
Chickpea leaves (tender shoots only): 1 cup 
Cottage cheese (cubed): 1/2 cup 
Olive oil: 1 tbsp
Black pepper: 1/2 tsp 
Honey: 1 tbsp
Lemon: 1 Salt to taste

Take the boiled chickpea seeds, leaves and cheese cubes in a bowl.

In a small bowl, mix lemon juice, honey, black pepper and salt and drizzle over the seeds, leaves and cheese.

Mix well. Crush the chana jor garam and sprinkle over the salad for an extra crunch.

A book series by the Centre for Science and Environment explores links between food and biodiversity

This recipe is an excerpt from the cookbook ‘Future of Taste’ by The New Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.