Savoury paneer curry with caramelised onion

Published - May 27, 2024 12:20 pm IST
Try this paneer curry made with soft paneer and caramelised onion chunks and whole spices. Replace paneer with tofu and cream with cashews for a vegan alternative.
1.Heat two tsp oil in a pan. Once hot add the cubed onion. Let it cook till it gets translucent. Remove and keep aside. Heat the remaining two tsp oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Let them sizzle.
2.Add cardamoms and sauté for a few seconds. Add a cup of sliced onions. Let it cook until it turns light brown. Then add ginger and garlic paste. Sauté for a few seconds till the raw smell goes.
3.Then add the chopped and pureed tomatoes. Mix well. Add turmeric powder, coriander powder, chili powder, cumin powder and kasoori methi powder.
4.Add salt and mix well. Cook till the moisture has evaporated, then add garam masala and mix. Add paneer and cooked, cubed onions. Mix gently so paneer cubes do not break.
5.Add water and mix well. While boiling, add whipping cream. Mix and let it cook for three minutes.
6. Serve with chapatti, paratha or rice.
