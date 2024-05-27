GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Savoury paneer curry with caramelised onion

Flavourful and tangy paneer gravy made with caramelised onions, tangy tomatoes and a subtle hit of spices

Published - May 27, 2024 12:20 pm IST

  • Course Sides
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 2-3
fluffy paneer infused with onion medley

Try this paneer curry made with soft paneer and caramelised onion chunks and whole spices. Replace paneer with tofu and cream with cashews for a vegan alternative.

Ingredients

Paneer (cut into cubes) - 250 grams
Onions cut into big chunks – One and one-fourth cups
Onion sliced - 1 cup
Tomatoes chopped - 1
Tomatoes pureed - 2
Cumin seeds - 1 tsp
Cardamom - 2
Ginger paste - 1 tsp
Garlic paste - 1 tsp
Turmeric powder – One-
fourth tsp
Chili powder - 1 tsp
Coriander powder - 1tsp
Cumin powder – Half tsp
Kasoori methi (dried fenugreek)
greek leaves) – Half tsp
Garam masala – Half tsp
Water – Half cup
Salt - to taste
Heavy whipping cream - 1
tbsp
Oil - 4 tsp

Preparation

1.Heat two tsp oil in a pan. Once hot add the cubed onion. Let it cook till it gets translucent. Remove and keep aside. Heat the remaining two tsp oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Let them sizzle.

2.Add cardamoms and sauté for a few seconds. Add a cup of sliced onions. Let it cook until it turns light brown. Then add ginger and garlic paste. Sauté for a few seconds till the raw smell goes.

3.Then add the chopped and pureed tomatoes. Mix well. Add turmeric powder, coriander powder, chili powder, cumin powder and kasoori methi powder.

4.Add salt and mix well. Cook till the moisture has evaporated, then add garam masala and mix. Add paneer and cooked, cubed onions. Mix gently so paneer cubes do not break.

5.Add water and mix well. While boiling, add whipping cream. Mix and let it cook for three minutes.

6. Serve with chapatti, paratha or rice.

