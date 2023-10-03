HamberMenu
Savor the rich flavors of cauliflower leaves, stem, and potato curry in every bite

Experience the hearty flavors of cauliflower leaves, stem, and potato curry, a comforting dish that brings together the goodness of cauliflower leaves and stems with tender potatoes. 

October 03, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 2

This heartwarming dish combines the robust flavors of cauliflower leaves and stems with tender potato chunks, offering a truly comforting and nutritious culinary experience. Whether you’re seeking a simple weeknight dinner or a special homemade meal, this curry recipe is an inviting choice that brings out the essence of home-cooked comfort.

Ingredients

Cauliflower leaves and stem, cut into bits - 1
Medium Potato, cubed - 1
Onion, sliced - 1
Tomato, cut into bits - 1
Red Chillies, broken - 2
Mustard seeds - 1/2 tsp
Jeera (cumin seeds) - 1/2 tsp

Preparation

1.Heat a tablespoon of oil in a pan.

2.Add mustard seeds and let them splutter.

3.Add jeera (cumin seeds), broken red chillies, and sliced onions. Sauté until the onions become translucent.

4.Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become slightly mushy.

5.Add the cubed potatoes and season with salt to taste. Cover and cook until the potatoes are partially done.

6.Once the potatoes are half done, add the chopped cauliflower leaves and stems.

7.Cover and continue cooking until the vegetables are cooked, ensuring the cauliflower remains slightly crunchy.

8.Your Cauliflower leaves, stem, and potato curry is ready to enjoy.

