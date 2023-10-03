Savor the flavors of Yarkhandi pulao: a culinary adventure in every bite

October 03, 2023 10:15 am | Updated 10:16 am IST

“I think I still have earth under my nails.” Chef Kunzes Angmo from Leh, who hosted a food pop-up called Ladakhi Odyssey in Kochi recently, is talking about how she was foraging for leaves and vegetables from her garden until the last minute. “I carried 25 kg of ingredients on the flight.” This was after sending ingredients such as yatpa (buckwheat greens in Balti language), scotse (dried garlic chives) pul (natural soda) and phabs (yeast) earlier. “50kg in all,” she laughs. The event was hosted by Guestronomy, the Kochi-brd experiential hospitality group, and was held in Kottayam on December 2.

A researcher in food history, culture and evolution of Ladakhi food, Kunzes’ dinners are always “sit-down meals with a narrative.” The diner learns about the cuisine of a cold desert with no rainfall and scarce glacial water, how food is preserved to last during the long and dark winters and interesting titbits about traditional Ladakhi kitchen ovens and various aspects of the meal.

Though there’s no concept of a dessert, Ladakhi food uses fresh fruits such as apricots and apples from Turtuk, Sham and Kargil in the west as a sweet.

“Ladakhi food is a result of its history, its trade with Central Asia, its socio-religious-cultural exchanges with Tibet and now the influences from the sub-continent,” explains Kunzes who studied Political Science and Public Administration outside Ladakh. She set up Artisanal Alchemy, with food processing in 2017, and serves curated meals at Jade House and Stok Palace in Leh. Her attachment to the region’s authentic food came from her family’s attempt to keep in touch with their roots by eating “true Ladakhi food”. She recalls how they would eat Skyu, a rustic thumbprint pasta with root vegetables and tomato tempering in Delhi’s sweltering summer.

The presence of rice in Ladakhi diet was an indication of the family’s privileged position. Kunzes’ affluent maternal ancestors ate rice but it was not part of the common man’s plate. The Yarkhandi plou is a rich dish with meat, black Afghan raisins and sweet apricot kernels. It was served with salted butter tea or Solja shrushma that consumed all- day long in Ladakhi homes. A choice of Skyu, a staple in Kunzes’s home, too was in the main course. Another wholesome meal is the Lama Pakthuk, wholewheat small noodles with greens and dried cheese.

Yarkhandi Pulao

The Yarkhandi Pulao is a true representation of the historicity of Ladakh on a plate. This is a dish that has travelled south to Ladakh from Yarkhand (part of present-day Xinjiang province in China) along the southern tributaries of the ancient Silk Road. Traditionally cooked with big chunks of goat meat, always on the bone from the leg and rib-joints (raan and cham) of the animal; Yarkhandi pulao was the Ladakhi haute cuisine of yore. This was because in a high-altitude cold desert where the diet reflected the crops that the earth could sustain, the rich pulao constituted of rice, an extremely premium grain until about 70-80 years back (till the Public Distribution System was introduced in the region), with meat, fat (clarified butter) and nuts being the other “rich” ingredients. It is the only dish in traditional Ladakhi cuisine that employs a few whole spices like ‘shah zeera’, a native of west Asia. This lends a subtle yet refined flavour and aroma to the rice without the feel of the spices in every bite. Yarkhandi pulao pronounced “Yarkhendi pollo”, is most akin to the Afghani or Kabuli plov, the Mongolian plov which is often cooked in the stomach of the animal and fellow Indians might find a striking resemblance to the Parsi pollo (as its Persian in origin). The use of nuts as garnish is again very similar to other central-Asian pulaos, but the Yarkhandi traders in Ladakh mainly used almonds, sweet apricot kernels and small black raisins; with the latter being picked on their way from Afghanistan before finally reaching Ladakh.

In old Leh, there were only two to three families who hosted the Yarkhandi traders, one of them being Kalon, which is my husband’s family and another being Shrangara, my maternal grandmother’s family. The following recipe is recounted mainly by my aunt-in-law, an accomplished cook with some inputs from my nonagenarian maternal grandmother, both of whom have spent their childhood and youth living the stories that many locals now narrate to visiting travellers.:

Ingredients Mutton: 600-650 gms, cut into 5 large pieces (from the leg and rib joints, raan and chaam – always on the bone) Black Cardamoms: 2 Whole Fennel Seeds: 1 tablespoon (saunf sabut) Onion: ¼ of a whole onion Salt: 1 teaspoon Water: for cooking/boiling the meat For the garnish: Onions: 2.5 whole onions, julienned and deep-fried into a beresta Refined Oil: for deep frying the onions Almonds: 1/3 cup Sweet Apricot Kernels: 1/3 cup Black Raisins: 1/3 cup Clarified Butter: 1 teaspoon for frying the nuts For the pulao: Carrots: 2.5 cups packed finely julienned (from 3 long carrots) Clarified Butter (Ghee): 1 teaspoon Shah/Kala Zeera: 1 teaspoon Long Grain Basmati Rice: 2 cups, washed

Preparation

1.In a pan, bring 8 cups of water to a boil and add the mutton pieces. Skim off any impurities/scum that rise to the top while boiling on medium heat.

2.To the boiling water, add 1 teaspoon salt, 2 black cardamoms, 1 tablespoon whole fennel seeds, and ¼ of a medium-large onion. Cover with a lid and let the mutton broth cook and simmer on medium heat for about 1 hour and 45 minutes. During this time, prepare other ingredients as mentioned in step 8.

3.Keep an eye on the water level in the broth. If it reduces significantly below the surface of the mutton pieces after about an hour, add 4-6 cups of hot water to fully submerge the meat. Continue cooking until the meat is tender but not falling off the bone, and the broth is reduced to about 3-4 cups.

4.Once cooked, remove the mutton pieces from the broth with a slotted spoon and strain the broth through a strainer. You should have around 3-4 cups of clean mutton broth. Set it aside.

5.In a wok, heat 6-8 teaspoons of ghee. Fry 2 pieces of boiled mutton on medium heat, turning them to brown evenly. Be cautious of splattering oil by partly covering the wok. Remove the browned pieces and repeat until all meat pieces are fried. Set them aside.

6.While the meat is cooking in step 2, heat 1.5-2 cups of refined vegetable oil in another pan/wok. Fry half of the julienned onions on medium-low heat until they turn golden-brown. Remove them from the oil onto a clean, dry plate. Repeat this step with the remaining onion slivers. Set aside the fried onions/beresta.

7.Wash and pat dry the almonds and sweet apricot kernels. In another pan, add 1 teaspoon of ghee and fry/toast the nuts on medium-low heat for 2-3 minutes. Remove when done.

8.Take a thick-bottomed deep saucepan or pot and heat 3-4 teaspoons of ghee. You can also use leftover ghee from frying the mutton pieces.

9.Add the 2.5 cups of julienned carrots and sauté on medium heat until they are cooked and reduced to about 1/3 of the original quantity.

10.Add 3.5 cups of the strained mutton broth. If the broth is less than 3.5 cups, add hot water to make up the difference.

11.Once the broth simmers, add 2 cups of washed rice, 1 teaspoon shah/kala zeera, the 5 pieces of fried mutton, 1 tablespoon of fried onion slivers, and salt to taste. If you haven’t added the leftover ghee from frying the meat, add 2-3 teaspoons of ghee to the pulao.

12.Stir and let the Yarkhandi pulao cook on medium heat covered with a lid until the water is almost absorbed but the rice is wet, like a gruel (about 5-8 minutes).

13.Seal the lid with wet dough or a heavy weight and let the pulao cook on very low heat for 15-20 minutes. The total cooking time from adding rice to the simmering stock is around 25 minutes.

14.After the pulao is done, remove it from the stove and let it sit undisturbed for 15-20 minutes.

15.Carefully open the lid and fluff up the rice/Yarkhandi pulao, adding the fried onion slivers, fried/toasted nuts, and black raisins.

16.Plate and serve, garnishing with the remaining fried onion slivers, nuts, and raisins.

16. Variations

16. Sweet apricot kernels can be substituted with cashew nuts since apricot kernels are hard to come by in any grocery store in the subcontinent. Similarly black raisins can be substituted with plain green ones. Instead of cooking the carrots in the pan, they can be deep fried earlier too in refined oil but in doing so, the carrots loose their flavour in the hot oil which is not added to the pulao.

16. With vegetarianism on the rise, the recipe can be altered with the omission of the meat for vegetarians. In such a scenario, substitute the meat stock with plain water for cooking the pulao.

16.Traditionally the Yarkhandi pulao was cooked in traditional heavy stone pots called “doltok” in Ladakhi. The substantial weight of the stone lids of these pots did not necessitate the use of wet dough for sealing when cooking the pulao. The Yarkhandi Pulao made the traditional way was said to be symbolic of the big hearts (read deep pockets) of the hosts for their guests which was proved by the amount of fat/ghee dripping down one’s elbows while eating. The recipe above uses just enough ghee/fat and does not overdo it like my ancestors.