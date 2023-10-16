HamberMenu
Samak rice pulao, the vrat edition

Add this pulao by Anurag Sharma to the fasting menu this Navratri

October 16, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

  • Course Sides
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Fasting
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 4
Prabalika M Borah 9603
samak rice ka pulao

samak rice ka pulao

Wow your guests with a vrat thali that includes this pulao made with samak rice (Barnyard millet).

Ingredients

Ingredients

Barnyard millet (samak rice) – 1 -1/4 cup
Potato – 1 medium sized, diced into small cubes
Cashew – 1 tbsp
Almond – 1 tbsp
Raisin – 1 tbsp
Cumin – 1 tsp
Black pepper – ½ tsp
Green chili – 2 nos, chopped finely
Ghee – 1 tbsp
Rock salt (sendha namak) – as required

Preparation

1.Wash and soak the millet rice for at least 30 minutes. Add ghee to a frying pan, heat it over moderate flame and then add cumin seeds and pepper.

2.Sauté till cumin seeds start to splutter. Add green chili, cashew nut, almond and raisin. Sauté until cashews become light brown

3.Now add the diced potatoes. Mix and cook for 1 to 2 minutes on medium heat till the potato gets half-cooked. Add the barnyard millet (samak rice), stir and cook for a minute.

4.Add 2- 1/2 cup of water, and samak rice, stir and cover the pan to cook on medium flame for 8 to 10 minutes until it gets cooked. Keep fluffing the rice with a fork.

5.Once cooked, turn off the flame, cover the pan and let it sit for 10 minutes before serving. The steam in the millet makes it cook further and helps absorb all the flavours.

