Whether you’re craving a delightful snack or planning a festive feast, Sabudana Vada is a beloved choice among food enthusiasts. Join us in uncovering the secrets to crafting these golden, crispy bites that are sure to impress your family and guests.

Ingredients Sabudana (Sago): 1/2 cup Sour Curd:1 cup Onion: 1 (finely chopped) Potato: 2 (boiled and then mashed) Ginger: 1 tsp finely chopped Green chillies : 1 tsp finely chopped Curry leaves: a few Coriander leaves: a few Salt: As required Oil: As required for deep frying.

Preparation

1.Soak 1 cup of sabudana (sago) in curd for four hours.

2.In a bowl, combine the soaked sabudana, mashed potatoes, chopped onions, grated ginger, chopped green chillies, curry leaves, and chopped coriander leaves. Add salt to taste and mix well.

3.Shape the mixture into small balls and then flatten them to form vadas.

4.Heat oil in a frying pan.

5.Fry the vadas in the hot oil until they turn golden brown on both sides.

6.Serve the sabudana vadas hot with your choice of chutney or ketchup.