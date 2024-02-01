GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sabudana vada: a tasty tidbit for your taste buds

These crispy, flavorful vadas, made from soaked sago pearls and a medley of spices, are the perfect snack to tantalize your taste buds.

February 01, 2024 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST

  • Course Snacks
  • Cuisine Maharashtra
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 4-5

Whether you’re craving a delightful snack or planning a festive feast, Sabudana Vada is a beloved choice among food enthusiasts. Join us in uncovering the secrets to crafting these golden, crispy bites that are sure to impress your family and guests.

Ingredients

Sabudana (Sago): 1/2 cup
Sour Curd:1 cup
Onion: 1 (finely chopped)
Potato: 2 (boiled and then mashed)
Ginger: 1 tsp finely chopped
Green chillies : 1 tsp finely chopped
Curry leaves: a few
Coriander leaves: a few
Salt: As required
Oil: As required for deep frying.

Preparation

1.Soak 1 cup of sabudana (sago) in curd for four hours.

2.In a bowl, combine the soaked sabudana, mashed potatoes, chopped onions, grated ginger, chopped green chillies, curry leaves, and chopped coriander leaves. Add salt to taste and mix well.

3.Shape the mixture into small balls and then flatten them to form vadas.

4.Heat oil in a frying pan.

5.Fry the vadas in the hot oil until they turn golden brown on both sides.

6.Serve the sabudana vadas hot with your choice of chutney or ketchup.

