Roasted king scallops in spicy chilli bean sauce: a seafood symphony of flavors

This dish is a symphony of flavors, where succulent scallops meet the rich depth of black bean sauce, complemented by the vibrant freshness of bell peppers and spring onions. Easy to prepare and bursting with savory goodness, it’s the perfect choice for a delightful weeknight dinner or an impressive dish to impress your guests.

Ingredients 400 gm king scallop 2 tbsp corn flour 1 egg Salt to taste 1/2 tsp white pepper powder 30 ml cooking oil 2 tsp chopped garlic 2 tsp chopped ginger 2 tsp chopped black bean 1 tbsp red bell pepper 1 tbsp yellow bell pepper 2 tbsp green bell pepper 2 tbsp onion 2 tbsp spring onions 1 tsp chilli paste 1 tbsp dark soy sauce 200 cup fish stock 2 tsp Chinese cooking wine 2 tsp sesame oil

Preparation

1.Wash the king scallops thoroughly and set them aside in a cool place.

2.In a mixing bowl, marinate the scallops with a pinch of salt, a dash of white pepper, an egg, and a few tablespoons of cornflour. Place the marinated scallops in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.

3.Heat some oil in a wok. Once hot, add the marinated scallops and cook them until they turn golden brown and tender. Set them aside.

4.In the same wok, add more oil if needed. Add chopped ginger, garlic, and black bean sauce. Sauté for a moment.

5.Toss in the diced bell peppers, onion, and spring onion. Stir-fry until they are slightly tender.

6.Add chili paste, dark soy sauce, fish stock, a pinch of salt, and a teaspoon of sugar to the mixture. Bring it to a boil.

7.Now, reintroduce the golden scallops to the mixture and heat everything together. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed.

8.To thicken the sauce, make a slurry by mixing a little cornstarch with water. Add it to the wok and stir until the sauce reaches your desired consistency.

9.Finally, drizzle a splash of Chinese cooking wine and a hint of sesame oil. Mix well.

10.Remove from heat and serve your delicious Golden Scallops with Black Bean Sauce hot.

10.Recipe by Chef Balkrishan Chouhan of Le Meridien, New Delhi.