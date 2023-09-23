HamberMenu
Rise and shine with veggie-packed baked eggs loaf

Discover the versatile world of eggs and dive into an ultimate protein-packed baked recipe

September 23, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST

  • Course Breakfast
  • Cuisine European
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 4
Baked eggs vegetable loaf

From baking and scrambling to poaching, eggs offer endless culinary possibilities. They stand as crucial and adaptable ingredients in the kitchen, acting as the binding agent in many essential baking recipes.

Eggs are a cost-effective source of top-quality protein, with over half of their protein content residing in the egg white. It also contains vitamin B2 and boasts lower levels of fat and cholesterol compared to the yolk. Now, let’s explore the ultimate protein-packed baked egg recipe.

Ingredients

Eggs (large): 6
Diced bell peppers: 1 cup
Diced onions: 1/2 cup
Diced tomatoes: 1/2 cup
Chopped spinach: 1/2 cup
Grated cheddar cheese: 1/4 cup
Olive oil: 2 tablespoons
Salt: 1 teaspoon
Black pepper: 1/2 teaspoon
Dried oregano: 1/2 teaspoon
Dried basil: 1/2 teaspoon
Red pepper flakes (optional): 1/4 teaspoon
Cooking spray or additional olive oil for greasing the loaf pan

Preparation

1.Beat 6 large eggs in a deep bowl

2.Add 1/4 cup of milk, 1 teaspoon of salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper to the beaten eggs. Mix well

3.Chop 1 cup of bell peppers, 1/2 cup of onions, and 1/2 cup of tomatoes, and set them aside.

4.Grease a small rectangular baking dish.

5.Sprinkle some chopped ginger and 1/2 teaspoon of dried oregano over the veggies.

6.Pour the beaten egg mixture evenly over the veggies.

7.Preheat your oven to 175 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit).

8.Spread the chopped veggies evenly in the greased dish.

9.Place the dish with the veggie and egg mixture into the preheated oven.

10.Bake for approximately 15 to 20 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the eggs are set. Keep an eye on it to avoid overcooking.

11.Remove the dish from the oven and let it cool slightly.

12.Unmold the baked egg and veggie loaf onto a serving dish.

13.Cut the loaf into equal slices and enjoy with a hot cup of tea or coffee.

