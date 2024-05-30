GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rise and shine with this healthy pancake recipe

Stack up this warm, jiggly and healthy pancakes to make for the best sweet treats.

Published - May 30, 2024 02:11 pm IST

  • Course Breakfast
  • Cuisine Cafe
  • Dietary Preference Low Sugar
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 15 Minutes
  • Serving size 2-3
Pancake

Pancake

These fluffy pancakes make for the best comfort food. Each bite of this healthy pancake with figs, grapes, and raisins melts into your mouth with sweetness oozing. This recipe takes just under 15 minutes to make.

Ingredients

One whole egg
One tablespoon oats flour or rolled oats
One tablespoon multigrain flour
One and half tablespoon low fat Milk
Vanilla essence
Baking soda (just a pinch)
One chopped fig.
A few grapes (five or six only)
Few raisins (again, five or six)
Cinnamon powder ( not more than a pinch)
One tablespoon coconut oil
Honey to drizzle

Preparation

1.Blend all the above ingredients in a jug blender (except baking soda) for a few minutes and pour it into a milk pot, add baking soda and mix it well with a hand beater.

2.Take a non-stick frying pan, layer it with coconut oil or spray it gently.

3.Switch on the flame to make the frying pan hot.

4.Once the pan becomes hot, lower the flame and slowly start spreading the batter in a circular form, you can rotate the pan sideways by holding the handle.[You can use small circle shape cutters that can be placed in a pan ,pour the batter in it ,remove the cutters after few seconds and flip the pancakes]

5.Cover the lid of a pan for a minute.

6.Take a fork and scoot it underneath the edge of the pancake. Lift it up. If the underside is golden brown, it’s time to flip it and turn off the flame.

7.Let it remain in the pan for a minute or more. 

8.Start rolling the pancake with the help of a spatula in a pan itself by turning it downwards

9.Slowly put it in a serving long dish and enjoy it with a hot cup of tea .

10.For those who do not like tea, the pancake can be had alone too.

recipes

