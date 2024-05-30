Rise and shine with this healthy pancake recipe

Published - May 30, 2024 02:11 pm IST
These fluffy pancakes make for the best comfort food. Each bite of this healthy pancake with figs, grapes, and raisins melts into your mouth with sweetness oozing. This recipe takes just under 15 minutes to make.
1.Blend all the above ingredients in a jug blender (except baking soda) for a few minutes and pour it into a milk pot, add baking soda and mix it well with a hand beater.
2.Take a non-stick frying pan, layer it with coconut oil or spray it gently.
3.Switch on the flame to make the frying pan hot.
4.Once the pan becomes hot, lower the flame and slowly start spreading the batter in a circular form, you can rotate the pan sideways by holding the handle.[You can use small circle shape cutters that can be placed in a pan ,pour the batter in it ,remove the cutters after few seconds and flip the pancakes]
5.Cover the lid of a pan for a minute.
6.Take a fork and scoot it underneath the edge of the pancake. Lift it up. If the underside is golden brown, it’s time to flip it and turn off the flame.
7.Let it remain in the pan for a minute or more.
8.Start rolling the pancake with the help of a spatula in a pan itself by turning it downwards
9.Slowly put it in a serving long dish and enjoy it with a hot cup of tea .
10.For those who do not like tea, the pancake can be had alone too.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.