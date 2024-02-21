Refreshing lime and basil rubbed trout recipe

February 21, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

This is a simple way of cooking Himalayan trout where all ingredients are mixed to add give flavour to the dish and ensure that it is not just tasty as well as healthy. Serve it with a bright and creamy avocado salsa for a wholesome meal

Ingredients Lime juice - 10 ml Basil leaves 8-10 Garlic cloves - 2 Zest from a quarter Olive oil - 15ml Salt to taste Black pepper - 2 g Trout - 4 pieces Ripe Avocado - 1 Onion - 1 Garlic - 2 cloves (for Avocado salsa) Tomato - 1 Juice from 1/2 lemon (for Avocado salsa) Coriander - 1 tsp Olive oil - 20 ml (for Avocado salsa) Green chilli - 1

Fish preparation

1.Prepare a marinade by combining the olive oil, lime juice, chopped garlic, basil leaves, orange zest, salt, and pepper.

2.Pour half of the marinade over the fish and refrigerate for 10-15 minutes.

3.Pre-heat the grill and place the fish fillets over the grates and grill for 2-4 minutes on both sides.

4.Stir remaining marinade and drizzle over the fish and serve with avocado salsa.

4. Avocado salsa preparation

5.Peel and remove the pit from the avocado.

6.Mash avocado with the help of a fork in a bowl and stir together with onion, tomato, garlic cloves, coriander and olive oil.

7.Season with salt, pepper, lemon juice and serve.