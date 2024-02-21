GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Refreshing lime and basil rubbed trout recipe

Try this simple and fresh lime and basil rubbed trout recipe. It is best made with succulent pieces of Himalayan trout

February 21, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 3

This is a simple way of cooking Himalayan trout where all ingredients are mixed to add give flavour to the dish and ensure that it is not just tasty as well as healthy. Serve it with a bright and creamy avocado salsa for a wholesome meal

Ingredients

Lime juice - 10 ml
Basil leaves 8-10
Garlic cloves - 2
Zest from a quarter
Olive oil - 15ml
Salt to taste
Black pepper - 2 g
Trout - 4 pieces
Ripe Avocado - 1
Onion - 1
Garlic - 2 cloves (for Avocado salsa)
Tomato - 1
Juice from 1/2 lemon (for Avocado salsa)
Coriander - 1 tsp
Olive oil - 20 ml (for Avocado salsa)
Green chilli - 1

Fish preparation

1.Prepare a marinade by combining the olive oil, lime juice, chopped garlic, basil leaves, orange zest, salt, and pepper.

2.Pour half of the marinade over the fish and refrigerate for 10-15 minutes.

3.Pre-heat the grill and place the fish fillets over the grates and grill for 2-4 minutes on both sides.

4.Stir remaining marinade and drizzle over the fish and serve with avocado salsa.

4.Avocado salsa preparation

5.Peel and remove the pit from the avocado.

6.Mash avocado with the help of a fork in a bowl and stir together with onion, tomato, garlic cloves, coriander and olive oil.

7.Season with salt, pepper, lemon juice and serve.

