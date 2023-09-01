HamberMenu
Recipe to make warm bread and butter pudding for a rainy evening

This recipe comes together with old bread and cupboard staples

September 01, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine European
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 2
Bread and butter pudding

When you buy a loaf of bread and have the odd two or three slices remaining, whip up this easy dessert using kitchen staples. You can replace butter with a hazelnut spread, choco chips instead of sugar on the top and praline [powdered cashew chikki] for topping.

Ingredients

Bread slices - 2 to 3 (use old bread)
Butter - 2 tbsp
Egg - 1
Sugar - 1/3
Milk - 1/2 cup
Nuts - a handful
Raisins - a handful
Vanilla essence - ¼ tsp
Sugar - 1 tbsp (For the topping)
Butter - 2 tbsp (For the topping)
Ground nutmeg - 1/4 tsp [optional]

Preparation

1.Remove crust from the bread slices, spread butter on the slices and cut each slice in two or three strips or triangles.

2.Arrange the strips in a greased dish [the same dish which you will serve].

3.Combine egg and sugar. Boil milk and stir into the egg mixture, add vanilla essence and keep aside.

4.Sprinkle raisins and nuts on the bread and pour the sauce over it. Top with sugar and butter.

5.Bake in a hot oven at 180° C (350 °F) for 20 minutes or till top is golden brown.

6.Remove and sprinkle nutmeg powder.

7.Serve hot. Can be paired with a scoop of your favourite ice cream.

