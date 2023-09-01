September 01, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

When you buy a loaf of bread and have the odd two or three slices remaining, whip up this easy dessert using kitchen staples. You can replace butter with a hazelnut spread, choco chips instead of sugar on the top and praline [powdered cashew chikki] for topping.

Ingredients Bread slices - 2 to 3 (use old bread) Butter - 2 tbsp Egg - 1 Sugar - 1/3 Milk - 1/2 cup Nuts - a handful Raisins - a handful Vanilla essence - ¼ tsp Sugar - 1 tbsp (For the topping) Butter - 2 tbsp (For the topping) Ground nutmeg - 1/4 tsp [optional]

Preparation

1.Remove crust from the bread slices, spread butter on the slices and cut each slice in two or three strips or triangles.

2.Arrange the strips in a greased dish [the same dish which you will serve].

3.Combine egg and sugar. Boil milk and stir into the egg mixture, add vanilla essence and keep aside.

4.Sprinkle raisins and nuts on the bread and pour the sauce over it. Top with sugar and butter.

5.Bake in a hot oven at 180° C (350 °F) for 20 minutes or till top is golden brown.

6.Remove and sprinkle nutmeg powder.

7.Serve hot. Can be paired with a scoop of your favourite ice cream.