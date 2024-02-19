Recipe to make tangy Greek prawns

February 19, 2024 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST

This Greek-style prawn recipe is simple to make. Made with salty feta and fresh tomatoes, this light dish is bright and juicy. Remember to use large prawns for best results.

Ingredients Olive oil: 2 tsp Garlic cloves (finely chopped): 5 Fresh parsley (chopped): 2 tsp Tomatoes (peeled and coarsely chopped): 10 Large prawns (peeled and deveined): 400 gm Feta cheese: 250 gm Lemon wedges: A few Salt and coarse black pepper: To taste

Preparation

1.Heat oil in a large shallow pan over medium heat.

2.Add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.

3. Then add tomatoes, salt and half of the parsley. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

4.Pour the mixture into a baking dish and sprinkle with the cheese and bake for five to seven minutes or until golden brown.

5.Sprinkle rest of the Parsley and serve with lemon wedges and cracked black pepper.