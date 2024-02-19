Recipe to make tangy Greek prawns

This Greek-style prawn recipe is simple to make. Made with salty feta and fresh tomatoes, this light dish is bright and juicy. Remember to use large prawns for best results.
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Heat oil in a large shallow pan over medium heat.
2.Add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.
3. Then add tomatoes, salt and half of the parsley. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
4.Pour the mixture into a baking dish and sprinkle with the cheese and bake for five to seven minutes or until golden brown.
5.Sprinkle rest of the Parsley and serve with lemon wedges and cracked black pepper.
