Recipe to make tangy Greek prawns

If you have a batch of succulent prawns and don’t know what to make with them, give this flavourful Greek-style prawns a try

February 19, 2024 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Mediterranean
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 3
Greek Prawns

Greek Prawns

This Greek-style prawn recipe is simple to make. Made with salty feta and fresh tomatoes, this light dish is bright and juicy. Remember to use large prawns for best results.

Ingredients

Olive oil: 2 tsp
Garlic cloves (finely chopped): 5
Fresh parsley (chopped): 2 tsp
Tomatoes (peeled and coarsely chopped): 10
Large prawns (peeled and deveined): 400 gm
Feta cheese: 250 gm
Lemon wedges: A few
Salt and coarse black pepper: To taste

Preparation

1.Heat oil in a large shallow pan over medium heat.

2.Add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.

3. Then add tomatoes, salt and half of the parsley. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

4.Pour the mixture into a baking dish and sprinkle with the cheese and bake for five to seven minutes or until golden brown.

5.Sprinkle rest of the Parsley and serve with lemon wedges and cracked black pepper.

