Recipe to make spinach and mushroom clear soup

This fragrant and wholesome clear soup is easy to make and customise. Try this comfort in a bowl for a light dinner

February 06, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

  • Course Soups
  • Cuisine European
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 4
Clear Soup

Clear Soup

Make this simple and warm clear soup with spinach and mushrooms, flavoured with fragrant lemongrass. You can also substitute the lemon grass and vegetables with whatever is available. Fresh green coriander for the lemon grass, and small florets of cauliflower or broccoli for the carrots and mushrooms. Shredded boiled chicken or small cubes of tofu can be added.

Ingredients

Chicken or vegetable stock - 4 cups
Lemongrass - 1 stalk
Large carrot - 1
Mushrooms - 1/2 cup
Baby spinach leaves - 1 cup
Small lemon -1
Salt
Pepper

Preparation

1.In a medium pan, heat soup stock till boiling. Meanwhile prepare lemon grass stalk by washing and then pounding bottom, woody end of stalk.

2.Cut roughly into 4-5 pieces and simmer in stock for 5 minutes. Drain and discard lemon grass.

3.Wash and scrape carrot and slice into thin discs. Divide between four soup bowls.

4.Scrub mushrooms and thinly slice lengthwise. Place in soup bowls.

5.Wash and tear spinach leaves and add to sliced vegetables in soup bowls.

6.Cut lemon into wedges and place in bowls. Reheat soup stock, taste and adjust seasoning if necessary. Pour over cut vegetables in soup bowls. Serve hot.

