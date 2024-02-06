February 06, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

Make this simple and warm clear soup with spinach and mushrooms, flavoured with fragrant lemongrass. You can also substitute the lemon grass and vegetables with whatever is available. Fresh green coriander for the lemon grass, and small florets of cauliflower or broccoli for the carrots and mushrooms. Shredded boiled chicken or small cubes of tofu can be added.

Ingredients Chicken or vegetable stock - 4 cups Lemongrass - 1 stalk Large carrot - 1 Mushrooms - 1/2 cup Baby spinach leaves - 1 cup Small lemon -1 Salt Pepper

Preparation

1.In a medium pan, heat soup stock till boiling. Meanwhile prepare lemon grass stalk by washing and then pounding bottom, woody end of stalk.

2.Cut roughly into 4-5 pieces and simmer in stock for 5 minutes. Drain and discard lemon grass.

3.Wash and scrape carrot and slice into thin discs. Divide between four soup bowls.

4.Scrub mushrooms and thinly slice lengthwise. Place in soup bowls.

5.Wash and tear spinach leaves and add to sliced vegetables in soup bowls.