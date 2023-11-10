Recipe to make simple and warm pumpkin halwa for Diwali

November 10, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

The original middle eastern dessert, hulw was made from date paste and milk. It was brought to India by Arabs and the dish got transformed to an evergreen sweet dish for any occasion. It is prepared with different ingredients in different parts of the country though the procedure to make it almost the same. Try this simple pumpkin halwa that comes together quickly.

Ingredients 1 cup grated pumpkin 1/4th cup milk ½ cup sugar 3 tbsp ghee A pinch of cardamom power and nutmeg A few threads of saffron in 2 tbsp warm water (optional)

Preparation

1.Peel a ripe, yellow pumpkin. Discard the skin, seeds and the stringy core.

2.Finely grate the pumpkin.

3.In a pressure cooker, put 1 tbsp ghee. Add the pumpkin and sauté with the milk. Put it on pressure.

4.After one whistle, switch off the heat and let it cool.

5.Remove the lid, and add the cardamom powder and nutmeg, and some saffron, if you wish to.

6.If the pumpkin sticks to the pot, add some more milk.

7.On low heat, stir well, for about 5-10 minutes. The pumpkin should be well mashed.

8.Now add the sugar and the rest of the ghee. Keep stirring.