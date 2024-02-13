GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Recipe to make savoury Kanchipuram idli

Bring home the divine flavours of Kanchipuram with this easy Kanchipuram idli recipe

February 13, 2024

Kanchipuram idli is a different from the idlis popularly eaten for breakfast. The batter is similar to the regular idli and dosa batter which is allowed to ferment overnight. Cumin, pepper, ginger, asafoetida and curry leaves are added to the fermented batter for a savoury flavour. This idli is believed to have originated from Kanchipuram district in Tamil Nadu and is also offered as prasad in the Varadaraja Perumal temple. This idli can also be made by adding the spices to the idli batter which has already been prepared.

Ingredients

Parboiled rice – 1/2 cup
Raw rice – 1/2 cup
½ cup Urad dal – 1/2 cup
Bengal gram (Chana dal) – 1 tbsp
Salt - to taste
For seasoning
Ghee – 1 tbsp
Oil – 1 tbsp
Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
Pepper corns – 1 tsp
Asafoetida powder – 1/2 tsp
Ginger, grated – 1/2 inch
Curry leaves – a few
Preparation

1.Soak the dals and rice separately for three-four hours.

2.Coarsely grind the dals first with a little water, then coarsely grind the soaked rice.

3.Mix the batter to a thicker than dosa batter consistency.

4.Add salt, and allow it to ferment for eight hours or overnight.

5.Before steaming it, season the batter with cumin seeds, pepper, ginger, curry leaves, asafoetida roasted in ghee and oil mixture.

6.The batter can be steamed in idli trays or in a deep vessel until well cooked.

7.Idlis can be served with any chutney, but tastes best with idli chilli powder.

