Recipe to make rich and moist chocolate cake

Treat your sweetheart to this rich, decadent chocolate cake—perfect for celebrating love this season

February 12, 2024 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Continental
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration 3- 5 hours
  • Serving size 1 cake

Chocolate cake with frosting is a delectable dessert that marries the irresistible richness of chocolate cake with the creamy sweetness of frosting. It’s a classic indulgence that satisfies even the most discerning sweet tooth. Once the cake has been baked and cooled, trim down the skin if you desire. To assemble the cake, simply stack the chocolate cake layers one on top of the other, spreading a generous amount of frosting between each layer. Once assembled, cover the entire cake with a smooth layer of frosting, ensuring an even and enticing finish. Chill if desired, then slice and serve for a chocolatey experience.

Ingredients

Maida - 2 cups
Sugar - 2 cups
Cocoa - 3/4 cup
Baking powder - 2 tsp
Baking soda - 1 1/2 tsp
Salt - 1 tsp
Coffee powder - 1 tsp
Milk - 1 cup
Vegetable oil - 1/2 cup
Eggs - 2
Vanilla extract - 2 tsp
Boiling water - 1 cup
Butter, softened - 1 1/2 cups
Cocoa - 1 cup (For the frosting)
Icing sugar - 5 cups
Milk - 1/2 cup (For the frosting)
Vanilla extract - 2 tsp
Coffee powder - 1/2 tsp (For the frosting)

Preparation

1.Preheat oven to 350 degree. Prepare two 9-inch cake pans by buttering and lightly flouring.

2.Sift flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, salt and coffee powder to a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer.

3.Add milk, vegetable oil, eggs and vanilla to flour mixture and mix together on medium speed until well combined.

4.Reduce speed and carefully add boiling water to the cake batter. Beat on high speed for about one minute to add air to the batter.

5.Distribute cake batter evenly between the prepared cake tins.

6.Bake for 30 to 30 minutes until a toothpick or cake tester inserted in the centre comes out clean.

7.Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes.

8.Sift cocoa in a large bowl. Cream together butter and cocoa powder until well combined.

9.Add sugar and milk to cocoa mixture by adding one cup of sugar followed by about a tablespoon of milk.

10.After each addition has been combined, turn mixer onto a high speed for about a minute. Repeat until all sugar and milk have been added.

11.Add vanilla extract and coffee powder and combine well.

12.If frosting appears too dry, add more milk, a tablespoon at a time until it reaches the right consistency.

13.If it appears too wet and does not hold form, add icing sugar a tablespoon at a time until it reaches the right consistency.

Comments

