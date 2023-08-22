August 22, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

Madras Curry Powder was made famous the world over by P. Vencatachellum Pillai and his son, P.V. Subramania Pillai. Vencatachellum Pillai founded the company, P. Vencatachellum Condiments, in 1860. He had earlier worked in the residence of the Bishop of Madras. His products were made from the finest ingredients sourced from India and abroad using proprietary recipes. Curry powder was made of red chilies from Odisha, turmeric from Chittagong, coriander from Kerala, and couple of secretingredients. Vencatachellum Madras Curry Powder was the preferred brand of spice at Buckingham Palace over a century ago.

Ingredients Coriander seeds (Dhania) - 2 tbsp Cumin seed - 1 tbsp Fenugreek seed - 1 tbsp Black mustard seeds - 1 tbsp Cinnamon stick - 10 cm Green cardamom pods split - 10 Dried Kashmiri chillies or other mild ones - 6 Black peppercorns - 1 tsp / 1 long pepper Dried curry leaves - 12 Ground turmeric - 2 tbsp

Preparation

1.Heat a skillet over medium-high flame and dry-roast the coriander seeds, cumin, fenugreek, mustard, cinnamon stick, cardamom, chillies, and peppercorns for five minutes, until the spices give off an aroma.

2.Make sure you stir them in the pan or they will burn. Do not inhale too deeply!

3.Transfer to a mixie or spice/coffee grinder, with the dried curry leaves, and blitz until you have a fine powder.

4.Add the ground turmeric, and give the masala another blitz, to mix everything together.

5.Remove from the grinder, and store for a month or so in an airtight jar, out of direct sunlight.

5.Recipe by Chef Jesu. S. Lambert , The Savera Hotel, Chennai