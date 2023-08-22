HamberMenu
Recipe to make Madras curry powder at home to add to soups, curries and sauces

Make the famed Madras curry powder at home. Use this versatile condiment to add a kick to any dish

August 22, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 15 Minutes
  • Serving size 1 small jar
Madras curry powder

Madras curry powder

Madras Curry Powder was made famous the world over by P. Vencatachellum Pillai and his son, P.V. Subramania Pillai. Vencatachellum Pillai founded the company, P. Vencatachellum Condiments, in 1860. He had earlier worked in the residence of the Bishop of Madras. His products were made from the finest ingredients sourced from India and abroad using proprietary recipes. Curry powder was made of red chilies from Odisha, turmeric from Chittagong, coriander from Kerala, and couple of secretingredients. Vencatachellum Madras Curry Powder was the preferred brand of spice at Buckingham Palace over a century ago.

Ingredients

Coriander seeds (Dhania) - 2 tbsp
Cumin seed - 1 tbsp
Fenugreek seed - 1 tbsp
Black mustard seeds - 1 tbsp
Cinnamon stick - 10 cm
Green cardamom pods split - 10
Dried Kashmiri chillies or other mild ones - 6
Black peppercorns - 1 tsp / 1 long pepper
Dried curry leaves - 12
Ground turmeric - 2 tbsp

Preparation

1.Heat a skillet over medium-high flame and dry-roast the coriander seeds, cumin, fenugreek, mustard, cinnamon stick, cardamom, chillies, and peppercorns for five minutes, until the spices give off an aroma.

2.Make sure you stir them in the pan or they will burn. Do not inhale too deeply!

3.Transfer to a mixie or spice/coffee grinder, with the dried curry leaves, and blitz until you have a fine powder.

4.Add the ground turmeric, and give the masala another blitz, to mix everything together.

5.Remove from the grinder, and store for a month or so in an airtight jar, out of direct sunlight.

5.Recipe by Chef Jesu. S. Lambert , The Savera Hotel, Chennai

