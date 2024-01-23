GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Recipe to make fruity kheer with Sita Phal

Try this simple and creamy kheer made with custard apple and laced with cardamom

January 23, 2024 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration 1- 2 hours
  • Serving size 4-5
Custard apple kheer

Custard apple kheer | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Ingredients

Skimmed milk: 8 cups
Custard apple pulp: 1 cup
Green cardamom powder: 1/2 tspn
Sugar: 1/2 cup
Pistachios, sliced: 10
Almonds, blanched: 10
A few rose petals for garnishing

Preparation

1.Boil milk in a heavy-bottomed pan on high flame.

2.Lower the heat and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.

3.Keep stirring so that the milk does not burn or stick to the bottom of the pan.

4.When the milk reduces to half its original quantity, add sugar.

5.Simmer for five minutes. Take the pan off the heat and set aside to cool.

6.When cooled, add custard apple, green cardamom powder, sliced pistachios, and almonds.

7.Transfer to serving bowls, garnish with rose petals and serve chilled.

Related Topics

recipes

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.