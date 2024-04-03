Recipe to make flavourful dry fish and egg curry

April 03, 2024 02:28 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

This dry-fish and egg gravy is originally from Canacona area of South Goa, where fish is available in abundance It is called sukhi macchi ka saalan and this recipe uses anchovies. You can discard the head if you want. Eggs have been added to this curry which makes this dish a semi gravy which will be attached to the eggs. This goes well with simple tomato dal and plain rice. In case certain guests are allergic to eggs so select vegetables like wild cucumber, baby eggplants and /or runner beans can be added for an extra zing.

Ingredients Dry fish (anchovies) - 100 gms Oil – 3 tbsp Onion (chopped) - 2 Chilli powder – 2 tsp Turmeric powder- 1/4 tsp Boiling Water - 1 cup Coriander leaves (chopped) – 1/3 cup

Preparation

Wash the dry fish well to remove the sand and dirt.

Soak in water for 30 minutes before cooking, it will become soft.

Preheat the vessel with oil, when hot add onion, sauté till soft and transparent.

Add chilli powder and turmeric powder sauté for 30 seconds.

Can add one teaspoon coriander powder by reducing chilli powder to one teaspoon and slit green chillies.

Add 1/2 cup water, close the lid and cook till all the water are absorbed and the spices are cooked well. Smash with the spoon the onion mixture, mix well.

Add dry fish pieces and 1/2 cup water again for a thick gravy.

Close the lid and cook on medium flame for three to four minutes, till the water is reduced, then reduce the flame to simmer and form thick gravy consistency.

Once the curry separates the oil on sides, add boiled eggs and coriander leaves, mix well and simmer for five minutes, by closing the lid.

In the end garnish with coriander leaves and serve with local plain unpolished rice(xitt) and Dalitoy (Konkan styles lentil preparation)

If it becomes dry can add little boiled water and cook for the gravy.

Recipe by Nitten Chughh, culinary director at Caravela Beach Resort