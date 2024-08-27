GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Recipe to make Bengali Ledikeni with suji (লেডিকেনি)

As the festive season approaches, add this Bengali sweet to your spread

Updated - August 27, 2024 09:01 am IST

Published - August 27, 2024 08:59 am IST

  • Course Breads
  • Cuisine West Bengal
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 15-20 pieces
Sangeeta Sen

Ledikenisweet was prepared in honour of Lady Canning, the wife of the Governor-General Charles Canning during the British Raj in Kolkata. For re-creating the traditional round or oblong-shaped Ledikeni sweet, as per the tradition of the British Raj era, the addition of suji to the chhena(crumbled paneer), sugar and gheedough, is quite important. In fact, the suji(semolina) added helps bring a smooth texture to the chhena dough balls – which are then fried to a perfect brown colour

Why semolina has stood the test of time

Ingredients

1 cup fine suji (semolina)  
2-3 cups crumbled home-made chhena or paneer 
50gms khoya 
10-12 cardamom pods, crushed 
2-3 cups sugar and ½ cup water for the syrup 
Oil or ghee (as required) for frying  

Preparation

1.Mix the crumbled chhena, suji, crushed cardamom seeds and ghee to make a smooth dough mixture.  

2.Next, pull out chunks of the dough; roll them to make round Ledikeni balls.

3.Flatten each ball; place a little khoya at the centre and roll it back into a ball.

4.Make the sugar syrup and keep aside in a bowl.

5.Heat the ghee (as per tradition) or even oil in a pan to deep fry the balls to a golden brown colour.

6.Finally, dip the golden brown Ledikeni balls into the sugar syrup; soak it for some time and then, serve. 

