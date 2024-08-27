Recipe to make Bengali Ledikeni with suji (লেডিকেনি)

Ledikenisweet was prepared in honour of Lady Canning, the wife of the Governor-General Charles Canning during the British Raj in Kolkata. For re-creating the traditional round or oblong-shaped Ledikeni sweet, as per the tradition of the British Raj era, the addition of suji to the chhena(crumbled paneer), sugar and gheedough, is quite important. In fact, the suji(semolina) added helps bring a smooth texture to the chhena dough balls – which are then fried to a perfect brown colour
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Mix the crumbled chhena, suji, crushed cardamom seeds and ghee to make a smooth dough mixture.
2.Next, pull out chunks of the dough; roll them to make round Ledikeni balls.
3.Flatten each ball; place a little khoya at the centre and roll it back into a ball.
4.Make the sugar syrup and keep aside in a bowl.
5.Heat the ghee (as per tradition) or even oil in a pan to deep fry the balls to a golden brown colour.
6.Finally, dip the golden brown Ledikeni balls into the sugar syrup; soak it for some time and then, serve.