Recipe to make Ashtami special Khichuri bhog

October 22, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST

Ashtami holds a special treat for Bengalis. Anticipation for the bhog begins with the morning fasting. After offering the Ashtami Anjali, one gets slices of fruit as prasad. In the afternoon, people gather at the puja pandals to get piping hot khichdi bhog. A common khichuri platter in a sarbojonin puja pandal would consist khichuri , torkari / labra (a semi-dry mixed-veg dish), beguni or begunbhaja (fried brinjal), tomato chutney and payesh .

Khichuri bhog is the most prevalent bhog as it’s distributed largely to the devotees. This rather satisfying bhog gets its authentic flavour from two important ingredients — Gobindobhog chaal (rice) and Sona moong dal.

Ingredients 380 gms Gobindobhog chaal (Gobindobhog rice variety) 250 gms Sona moong dal ½ tsp cumin seeds ¾ tsp turmeric powder 2 bay leaves 2 whole dry red chili ½ cup peas 3 potatoes (medium sized) 2-3 green chillies (cut into halves) Salt to taste 1 tbsp ginger paste 2½ tbsp sugar ½ tsp garam masala powder ½ cup grated coconut ½ tsp dry roasted cumin seeds powder 2 tbsp raisins Mustard oil 3 tbsp ghee 5 cups water

Preparation

1.Dry roast the cumin seeds till fragrant, cool and powder with a mortar and pestle. Set aside.

2.Peel the potatoes, and cut into two equal halves. Wash and keep aside.

3.Take a pan, dry fry the moong dal on medium heat till golden brown. Remove, wash the dal once and keep aside.

4.In a deep bottomed pan, add the washed rice, dal, turmeric powder, water, salt, potatoes, green chillies and one teaspoon oil.

5.Let the rice and dal cook together. When it is half cooked, take another pan and add three tablespoons of oil.

6.Temper with dry red chillies, bay leaves and cumin seeds. Add ginger paste into this.

7.Mix and stir fry for a few seconds. Transfer this masala and peas into the khichuri and mix well.

8.Check to see if the water is sufficient to boil the rice and dal.

9.If required, you can add some water. Keep in mind this khichuri is supposed to be semi-dry.

10.Now check after 10-12 minutes, the grains of rice and dal should be visible but at the same time they should get mashed when pressed.

11.Add ghee, sugar, grated coconut, roasted cumin seeds powder, raisins and garam masala.

12.Mix and cook for two or three minutes more. Remove from the heat.