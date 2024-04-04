Ramzan Recipe | Simple and spicy masala pomfret

April 04, 2024 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST
Pomfret is known for its delicate flavor, nutritional benefits, and culinary versatility. This simple recipe is made with dried red chilli, vinegar, cumin, ginger and garlic. It can be enjoyed as a main course or part of a celebratory feast. This recipe is sure to delight seafood lovers with its rich and aromatic taste profile. This masala pomfret is best served with curried mutton pulav
Wash and clean the fish, remove fins, head and tail.
Slit from side, clean the inside.
Soak chillies in vinegar for 15 minutes, grind along with cumin, garlic and ginger.
Mix in salt. Put this paste inside the fish and marinate for for two hours.
Heat oil in a large frying pan.
Fry fish on low heat for five to 10 minutes on each side.
Serve with mutton curried pulav.
