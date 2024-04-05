Ramzan Recipe | Rich and succulent Raan Musallam

April 05, 2024 02:12 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST
Raan Musallam is a traditional Indian dish renowned for its rich and aromatic flavours. It features a whole leg of lamb marinated in a blend of yogurt and spices, then slow-cooked to tender perfection. The Raan Musallam is typically served garnished with fresh herbs and accompanied by fragrant rice or roti, making it a delightful centerpiece for festive occasions and special gatherings.
Mix garlic paste, ginger, raw papaya pulp, garam masala powder, turmeric, cumin powder, red chilli powder, hung yoghurt, honey, saffron and salt to make a marinade
Make deep gashes in the meat with a knife-tip and rub in the marinade.
Refrigerate, covered, for 8-24 hours.
When ready to cook, rub in salt, honey and saffron.
Preheat oven to 180 degrees celsius.
Heat a large frying pan to a very high temperature, heat half the ghee and sear the meat till brown on both sides.
Place meat in a small baking dish and sprinkle almonds over.
Separately sauté whole spices in remaining ghee and pour over meat.
Loosely cover dish with aluminium foil and bake for approximately one and a half hours.
