Ramzan Recipe | Rich and succulent Raan Musallam

April 05, 2024 02:12 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST

Raan Musallam is a traditional Indian dish renowned for its rich and aromatic flavours. It features a whole leg of lamb marinated in a blend of yogurt and spices, then slow-cooked to tender perfection. The Raan Musallam is typically served garnished with fresh herbs and accompanied by fragrant rice or roti, making it a delightful centerpiece for festive occasions and special gatherings.

Ingredients 1 raan , mutton leg, trimmed, 1.5 kg approx. 1 tbsp garlic paste 1 tbsp ginger 2 tbsp raw papaya pulp 2 tsp garam masala powder 1 tsp turmeric 2 tsp cumin powder 2 tsp red chilli powder 1/2 cup hung yoghurt 2 tbsp honey, warmed A pinch of saffron Salt 1/2 cup ghee 2 tbsp slivered almonds 6 green cardamoms 6 cloves 1 tsp peppercorns 1 inch cinnamon

Preparation

Mix garlic paste, ginger, raw papaya pulp, garam masala powder, turmeric, cumin powder, red chilli powder, hung yoghurt, honey, saffron and salt to make a marinade

Make deep gashes in the meat with a knife-tip and rub in the marinade.

Refrigerate, covered, for 8-24 hours.

When ready to cook, rub in salt, honey and saffron.

Preheat oven to 180 degrees celsius.

Heat a large frying pan to a very high temperature, heat half the ghee and sear the meat till brown on both sides.

Place meat in a small baking dish and sprinkle almonds over.

Separately sauté whole spices in remaining ghee and pour over meat.