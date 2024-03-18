GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ramzan recipe | Prepare this decadent Haleem to break your fast

Looking to try something traditional for Iftar gatherings? Try this rich Haleem recipe

March 18, 2024 04:07 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

  • Course Dinner
  • Cuisine Middle Eastern
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Difficult
  • Cooking duration 1- 2 hours
  • Serving size 8
Haleem

Haleem

Haleem, a traditional dish originating from the Middle East and Central Asia, is a hearty and flavourful stew made from meat, lentils, and grains. In India, particularly in Hyderabad, haleem has become an integral part of culinary culture, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. It is served hot and garnished with fried onions, fresh herbs, and a squeeze of lime.

Ingredients

Lamb - 2 kilograms
Ginger paste - 2 tsps
Urad dal - 5 tbsps
Red chilli powder - 1 tsp
Yoghurt - 2 cups
Refined oil - 100 millilitre
Cashews - 1/2 cups
Peppercorns - 1/2 cup
Ghee - 1/2 cup
Mint - 1/2 cup
Water as required
Yellow moong dal - 3 tbsp
Broken wheat (dalia) - 2 cups
Garlic paste - 2 tsps
Chana dal - 5 tbsp
Turmeric - 1/4 tsp
Onion - 1/2 cup
Garam masala powder - 1 tsp
Cinnamon stick - 1 inch
Coriander leaves - 1 cup
Green chilli - 6 pieces
Toor dal - 3 tbsp
Salt to taste

Preparation

1.Wash and soak the brown broken wheat for 30 minutes

2.Take two medium red onions, slice them and fry the sliced onions until golden brown and set aside.

3.Take mutton (lamb) with bones, trim any excess fat, put it in a pressure cooker and add 750 ml of water.

4.Add turmeric powder, ginger and garlic paste, red chilli powder, garam masala to the mutton in the cooker.

5.Cook it till you hear 5 pressure whistles. Let it cool down for 10 minutes and shred the lamb pieces.

6.Boil the broken wheat with urad, chana, toor and yellow moong dal with a tablespoon of ginger garlic paste, two to three green chillies and peppercorns in eight cups of water.

7.Cook the mixture until all dals are well cooked and mushy and blend this mix for a few seconds.

8.Take a deep pan, add oil and bring it to a heating point and add whole spices along with cinnamon stick.

9.To that, add shredded mutton, green chillies, and half a cup of fresh coriander and sauté in the oil for two to three minutes and then add two cups of curd.

10.Sauté the mixture for another 10-15 minutes to add three cups of water and bring it to a boil. Tip: Traditionally this is a slow-cooked dish. Try to cook it in handi over a slow flame.

11.Now combine the boiled lentil and mutton mixture together in a deep pan or a handi.

12.Add a generous quantity of desi ghee and let this mixture get cooked for one hour on a slow flame. In between the cooking process, it’s advisable to stir this mixture with a wooden ladle and mash it on a slow flame.

13.Once it is completely mashed, finish this cooking process by adding the ghee and brown onion on top with some freshly chopped coriander. Tip - Be generous while using ghee in the preparation as it improve the flavour and texture of the dish.

13.Recipe by Vinay Kumar, executive chef, Grand Mercure Bengaluru, Gopalan Mall, Bengaluru.

