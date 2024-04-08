GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ramzan Recipe | Moplah style Bread Nirachathu

Give this simple stuffed bread cube recipe a try and elevate your Iftar spread

April 08, 2024 03:34 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST

  • Course Sides
  • Cuisine Kerala
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration 1- 2 hours
  • Serving size 3-4
Sumitra Venugopal

Bread Nirachathu is a cherished delicacy from Moplah cuisine, perfect for Ramzan feasts. It consists of stuffed bread rolls, often filled with a spiced meat of your choice which is then deep-fried to golden perfection. This mouthwatering dish combines the rich flavours of traditional spices with the comforting warmth of freshly fried bread, making it a delightful addition to any iftar spread.

Ingredients

1/2 kg mutton, boiled
2 large onions, diced
4 green chillies
1 piece of ginger
1 tsp oil
1 ½ tsp coriander powder
1/4 tsp turmeric powder
1/2 tsp chilli powder, salt
2 tsp coriander leaves
2-3 Boiled eggs
2 whole loaves of bread
2 eggs
2 tsp sugar
2 tsp ghee

Heat oil, sauté onion, green chilli, ginger.

When soft, add cooked meat, coriander powder, turmeric powder and chilli powder.

Cook till the mixture is dry. Add coriander leaves.

Hollow the loaf of bread. Fill it with the meat and egg mixture. Cover the ends with a moistened slice of bread.

Make a mixture of in egg and sugar; coat the stuffed bread and shallow fry in ghee. Serve.

Comments

