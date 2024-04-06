April 06, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

Kozhiada is essentially a samosa stuffed with meat. The name is a misnomer, in that ‘Kozhi’ means chicken but these snacks were traditionally made of mutton or beef.

Ingredients 200 gm Minced mutton 1 big Onion, chopped 4 Green chillies, chopped ½ tsp Ginger paste ½ tsp Garlic paste 1 tsp Chilli powder 1 tsp Coriander powder ¼ tsp Turmeric powder ¼ tsp Garam masala powder* 1 bunch Coriander leaves, chopped Oil 1 cup Refined flour Salt to taste

Preparation

Cook the mutton with coriander powder, chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt till mutton is well done and all the water is absorbed.

Heat the oil. Sauté the onion and chillies till onion is light brown.

Add ginger-garlic paste and stir for a few seconds. Add the mutton.

Finally, add the coriander leaves and garam masala.

Fry for few seconds more. Remove from the stove.

Make a smooth dough using flour, salt and water.

Take a small ball of about 6 cm and roll out into thin circles. You can use a pastry cutter to get a perfect round.

Place filling on one half and fold the other half over to form a semicircle.

Press the edges together. You can use a drop of water to help it stick.

Pinch the edges with your fingers or make grooves on the edges with a fork.

Deep fry in hot oil till golden brown and drain.

Recipe by Ummi Abdulla