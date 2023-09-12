September 12, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST

Maharashtrian Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without Ganpati Bappa’s favourite sweet, a plateful of delicious modaks. Girish Nayak, Chief Mithaiwala, Bombay Sweet Shop shares this traditional sweet in a contemporary and fun format with a twist. “At Bombay Sweet Shop we re-imagine Indian sweets and mithais and it is where the traditional, a twist on the familiar, and the never-seen-before come together to deliciously co-exist. The puran poli modaks from our Ganpati collection is one of the examples,” says Girish.

Puran poli is said to be one of the staple offerings to Lord Ganesha during this time of the year. When Girish’s team was thinking about a modak flavour to represent what the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi meant to Mumbai, Puran Poli was the instant choice. The base of the modak is a saffron peda that is stuffed with the filling of what a traditional puran poli contains. “Once the peda is filled into the modak shell, we prepare a filling with chana dal, jaggery, black pepper and cardamom. This is then stuffed into the modak. Finally, the modak is coated with dried puran poli crumble to add that crunchy mouthfeel.”

Ingredients Malai peda base - a combination of dried milk solids (khoya or mawa), sugar and milk - 200 grams. Can use store-bought sweetened khoya or mawa Saffron - ¼ tsp Bengal gram dal - 75 grams Black jaggery - 50 grams Cardamom powder - ¼ tsp Pepper powder - ½ tsp

Preparation

1.Wash Bengal gram dal. Boil it in water till it becomes soft. Decant the water on top

2.Add jaggery to the cooked dal. Heat again, keep turning it over constantly until it forms a lump

3.Let this cool down for a bit and afterwards grind it into a smooth paste without adding water. Add cardamom and pepper powder to it. Your puran is ready!

4.Make small balls of this and keep it aside in the fridge

5.Powder the saffron using a motor and pestle. Add this to the malai peda base and mix well

6.Now put some of the saffron peda into the modak mould. Create a cavity in the bottom of the mould and fill it with the puran prepared earlier. Close the cavity with some more peda mix, and then demould