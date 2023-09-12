HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Try Puran Poli Modak this Ganesh Chaturthi 

This Ganesh Chaturthi, double the festivities with the puran poli modak made with saffron peda filled with traditional puran poli filling of chana dal, jaggery, nutmeg, cardamom and black pepper  

September 12, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Maharashtra
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 15 Minutes
  • Serving size Serves 4. Makes 8 Modaks
Purnima Sah
Puran poli modak made by Girish Nayak

Puran poli modak made by Girish Nayak | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Maharashtrian Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without Ganpati Bappa’s favourite sweet, a plateful of delicious modaks. Girish Nayak, Chief Mithaiwala, Bombay Sweet Shop shares this traditional sweet in a contemporary and fun format with a twist. “At Bombay Sweet Shop we re-imagine Indian sweets and mithais and it is where the traditional, a twist on the familiar, and the never-seen-before come together to deliciously co-exist. The puran poli modaks from our Ganpati collection is one of the examples,” says Girish.

Puran poli is said to be one of the staple offerings to Lord Ganesha during this time of the year. When Girish’s team was thinking about a modak flavour to represent what the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi meant to Mumbai, Puran Poli was the instant choice. The base of the modak is a saffron peda that is stuffed with the filling of what a traditional puran poli contains. “Once the peda is filled into the modak shell, we prepare a filling with chana dal, jaggery, black pepper and cardamom. This is then stuffed into the modak. Finally, the modak is coated with dried puran poli crumble to add that crunchy mouthfeel.”

Ingredients

Malai peda base - a combination of dried milk solids (khoya or mawa), sugar and milk - 200 grams. Can use store-bought sweetened khoya or mawa
Saffron - ¼ tsp
Bengal gram dal - 75 grams
Black jaggery - 50 grams
Cardamom powder - ¼ tsp
Pepper powder - ½ tsp 

Preparation

1.Wash Bengal gram dal. Boil it in water till it becomes soft. Decant the water on top

2.Add jaggery to the cooked dal. Heat again, keep turning it over constantly until it forms a lump

3.Let this cool down for a bit and afterwards grind it into a smooth paste without adding water. Add cardamom and pepper powder to it. Your puran is ready!

4.Make small balls of this and keep it aside in the fridge

5.Powder the saffron using a motor and pestle. Add this to the malai peda base and mix well

6.Now put some of the saffron peda into the modak mould. Create a cavity in the bottom of the mould and fill it with the puran prepared earlier. Close the cavity with some more peda mix, and then demould

7.Puran Poli Modaks are ready, serve them at room temperature

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.