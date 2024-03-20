March 20, 2024 01:34 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

Holi is just round the corner and, as the temperature rises, celebrations are incomplete without food that not only tickles your taste-buds, but also cools you down. Dahi vada is a simple dish, but it can get complicated if the vadas are not soft enough. It is unique, because though the vadas are deep fried, they melt in your mouth

Ingredients 1 cup dhuli urad dal (split black gram) 1 chopped green chilli ½ inch peeled and grated ginger A pinch of asafoetida 4 tbsp water Salt to taste Oil for deep frying Lukewarm water 2 cups thick yoghurt (curd) 1 tsp chat masala 1 tsp cumin powder (for curd) 1 tsp cumin powder (for topping) ¼ tsp black salt 2 tsp sugar 2 tbsp sweet tamarind chutney 2 tbsp coriander and mint chutney 1/2 tsp red chilli powder 1 tbsp chopped coriander

Preparation

1.To make the vada batter, wash and soak dal in water for six hours or overnight.

2.Transfer soaked dal to the grinder with chopped green chillies and grated ginger.

3.Grind dal without using water, stop mixer in between, stir with a spatula and grind again. Keep doing this at regular intervals. If it still does not turn into a smooth paste, add one or two tablespoons of water, then grind. The idea is to use minimum water.

4.Transfer the paste to a large bowl. Add salt, asafoetida and whisk batter briskly for a couple of minutes or till it is light and fluffy.

5.Deep fry the vadas over medium heat by shaping small portions of the batter into flat balls with your fingers (dampened with water), or dropping them into the oil with the help of spoons. Allow them to cook as they fry. They can be turned when they are pale golden from the base and sides. Fry until they become crisp.

6.Soak the vadas in lukewarm water in a wide saucepan. Keep enough space for the vadas to breathe, as they expand in water. Let them soak for about 10 minutes or until soft and drain out excess water from each vada by gently pressing between your palms.

7.To assemble, first take curd in a bowl. Add salt, cumin powder, sugar and chat masala and whisk till smooth. Dilute the curd and season it to taste.

8.Arrange vadas in a serving bowl. Pour the flavoured curd over the vadas , so that it soaks them completely.

9.Top with the green chutney and tamarind chutney.

10.Sprinkle red chilli and cumin powder and chat masala to taste. Garnish dahi vada with chopped coriander leaves. Serve chilled