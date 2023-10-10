Nagaland-style pork cooked in fresh bamboo shoots

October 10, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

This aromatic and spicy dish takes you to the heart of Naga cuisine, where tender pork meets the earthy crunch of bamboo shoots. With a dash of Naga Raja mirchi and the bold kick of Momg Momg pepper, this recipe promises a thrilling adventure for your taste buds. Whether you’re a spice enthusiast or looking to explore new flavors, this dish is sure to excite your palate and leave you craving for more. Get ready to savor the exotic taste of the Naga region right in your own kitchen.

Ingredients Fresh pork (cut into square pieces) - 200 grams Garlic - 5-6 cloves, crushed to paste Ginger - 1 tspn Salt - to taste Tomato - 1 (chopped into small cubes) Naga Raja mirchi (or any other hot chili) - 1 (adjust to your preferred spice level) Fresh bamboo shoots - 150 grams Momg momg (Naga black pepper) - 10-15 peppercorns (adjust to taste)

Preparation

1.Start by washing the cut meat pieces thoroughly with salt and hot water. Rinse them well to remove any impurities.

2.In a pan or skillet, roast the meat pieces over medium heat for about 10-15 minutes until they begin to brown and develop a rich color.

3.Add the crushed garlic and ginger paste to the roasted meat, sprinkle some salt, and stir well. Continue cooking and stirring for another 5-8 minutes until the meat is fragrant and well-coated with the garlic and ginger.

4.Toss in the chopped tomato and Naga Raja mirchi (or hot chili of your choice). Cook the mixture while stirring continuously until the tomato breaks down, and the sauce thickens, usually for about 8-10 minutes.

5.Now, introduce the fresh bamboo shoots to the pan. Pour in 2 cups of water to help tenderize the meat. Stir everything together and let it simmer until the meat becomes tender, which may take approximately 15-20 minutes.

6.Once the meat is tender and the flavors have melded together, garnish the dish with Momg Momg (Naga black pepper) for an extra kick of flavor.