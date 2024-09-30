Pipping hot, juicy Chettinad-style garlic kuzhambu

Revel in the delicious charm of Chettinad garlic curry, a masterful dish that tantalises the senses and has several health benefits. This curry, bursting with spices, has the added benefit of garlic, a staple ingredient well-known for strengthening the immune system making it a delightful addition to your culinary repertoire.

Ingredients For grinding 2 teaspoon gingelly/ sesame oil 1/4 teaspoon fenugreek seeds 1 tablespoon black peppercorn 1 teaspoon cumin seeds 1 tablespoon coriander seeds 10 shallots (small red onions), roughly chopped 1 small tomato, roughly chopped For tempering 1 tablespoon gingelly/ sesame oil 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds 1 tsp fennel seeds 5 shallots, roughly chopped 15 garlic cloves, peeled 1 tablespoon sambar powder 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder 1 tsp red chilli powder 1 tsp jaggery powder A pinch of Asafoetida / Hing A sprig curry leaves Salt to taste For soaking 1 gooseberry-sized tamarind 1 and 1/2 cups water

Preparation

1.Soak tamarind in water for 10-15 mins. Extract pulp. Add sambar powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and coriander powder. Set aside.

2.In a frying pan sauté fenugreek seeds, black peppercorns, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, shallots and tomato in hot oil. Cool and grind to a coarse paste.

3.In a heavy bottom pan, heat oil. Fry garlic cloves till golden brown. Remove and keep aside.

4.In the same pan, add mustard seeds and let it sputter. Stir in fennel seeds and fry till fragrant. Add in chopped shallots. Fry till translucent.

5.Add in ground spices-onion-tomato paste. Cook till raw smell dissipates and oil separates.

6.Mix tamarind water to cooked masala . Bring to a boil. Add asafoetida, jaggery and salt. Adjust seasoning as needed.