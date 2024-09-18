Perfectly seasoned, sizzling chilli paneer

Chilli paneer is a classic Indo-Chinese dish that has captured the hearts of many. It consists of paneer which is coated in batter and deep-fried. It is then tossed in a spicy and tangy sauce. Chilli paneer is often served as a starter or as a side to fried rice or noodles.

Ingredients Cottage cheese (Paneer) - 200 gm Spring onion greens - for garnishing Onions, medium sized - 2 Green chilli, slit - 1 Ginger-garlic paste - 1/2 tsp Capsicum - 1 Soya sauce - 1 tbsp Chilli sauce - 1 tsp Tomato ketchup - 1 1/2 tsp Oil - 1 tbsp Cornflour - 1 1/2 tbsp All purpose flour/ maida - 2 tsp Ginger-garlic paste - 1/2 tsp Pepper powder - 1/4 tsp Salt to taste

Preparation

1.In a bowl mix cornflour, ginger-garlic paste, salt and pepper powder with very less water. Cut paneer into cubes and mix it well with the mixture. Sprinkle maida over it and mix again. Let it marinate for 20-30 minutes.

2.After that, shallow fry the paneer on all sides till it turns golden brown and keep aside. Cut the capsicum and onions into medium-sized squares.

3.Heat a tbsp of oil in a pan, add onions, green chilli and saute till onions turn transparent. Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for a few more minutes.

4.Add capsicum, soya sauce, chilli sauce, tomato ketchup, salt and fry on a high heat, stirring continuously. The capsicum should be crispy, so do not over cook it.

5.Reduce the heat, add the fried paneer, mix well and cook for a few more minutes till the paneer is well coated with the sauces.

6. Garnish with finely chopped spring onion greens. Serve it as a starter or as a side dish for vegetable fried rice or noodles