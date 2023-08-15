Peas Pulav

Ingredients
1.Heat oil, coconut and cook in a non-stick wok. Fry ginger garlic mince for 2-3 seconds, add fully slit green chillies, add onions and a little salt. Saute until onions are pink.
2.Wash the green peas and add to a pan of boiling salted water and cook the parboiled peas for 20 minutes, drain. Add the peas and the rice, stir well.
3.Turn off the flame and let it sit in the burner for 15-20 minutes. Serve hot with raita.
4.To prepare raita, mix two tablespoons of minced onion, salt as required and one green chillies, and gently mix it together in a bowl. Add six tablespoons of thick sour yogurt and one ripe minced deseeded tomatoes. Stir the contents, and refrigerate for an hour before serving.
COMMents
SHARE