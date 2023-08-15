HamberMenu
Peas Pulav

A flavourful and filling dish that you can try for lunch. Raita as side dish completes its appeal.

August 15, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Punjab
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 2 people
Peas Pulav

Peas Pulav

Ingredients

Coconut oil – 1 tbsp
Cooking oil – 2 tbsp
Precooked Basmati rice – 1-and-a-half cups , well cooked
Green peas – 1cup
Ginger – half cm thick 1’, minced
Garlic – 4 cloves, minced
Green chillies – 2, slit
Salt – to taste
Big onion – 2 minced

1.Heat oil, coconut and cook in a non-stick wok. Fry ginger garlic mince for 2-3 seconds, add fully slit green chillies, add onions and a little salt. Saute until onions are pink.

2.Wash the green peas and add to a pan of boiling salted water and cook the parboiled peas for 20 minutes, drain. Add the peas and the rice, stir well.

3.Turn off the flame and let it sit in the burner for 15-20 minutes. Serve hot with raita.

4.To prepare raita, mix two tablespoons of minced onion, salt as required and one green chillies, and gently mix it together in a bowl. Add six tablespoons of thick sour yogurt and one ripe minced deseeded tomatoes. Stir the contents, and refrigerate for an hour before serving.

