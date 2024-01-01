January 01, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST

Made with wholesome lentils, fresh vegetables, and a zesty coconut garnish, it’s a vibrant side dish that perfectly complements any South Indian meal. Whether you’re a fan of the cuisine or looking to explore new tastes, this Paruppu Kosumalli will tantalise your taste buds and add a burst of color to your plate. Get ready to savor the essence of South Indian cooking with this easy and delectable recipe.

Ingredients Moong dal: 2 cups Cucumber: 1 (grated) Carrot: 2 (grated) Coconut: 1 cup scrapings Salt: As required Oil: 1 tbsp Mustard: 1 tsp Green chillies: 2 Asafoetida: 1 tsp Curry leaves: a few

Preparation

1.Soak the moong dal for half an hour, then pressure cook it on high for three whistles. Let it cool and set it aside.

2.In a mixing bowl, combine the grated cucumber and carrot.

3.Heat a pan with oil and add mustard seeds. Once they start spluttering, introduce asafoetida, green chillies, and curry leaves. Sauté for a minute or two, then remove from the heat and add this flavorful mix to the vegetables.

4.Incorporate the cooked moong dal, and season the salad with salt to taste. Give it a good toss to mix everything together.