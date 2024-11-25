Nutty broken wheat milkshake recipe

Rich in fiber, good for digestion, and a energy booster, this Broken wheat milkshake is truly an all-rounder. If you are tired of your usual fruit milkshakes, give this wholesome, alternative a try to break the monotony.
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Soak the broken wheat in boiling water for 15 to 20 minutes. Drain the water and keep the broken wheat in a sieve for about three minutes. Transfer it to a mixer, add quarter glass of water and grind to a fine paste.
2.Then sieve the creamy ground mixture into a bowl. The residue in the sieve can be discarded. Keep this broken wheat milk aside.
3.Heat 400 ml milk and stir in the sugar. As the milk begins to boil, lower the flame and add the wheat milk to it.
4.Keep stirring gently and continuously to prevent lumps from forming. Soon the mixture starts thickening. Once the mixture coats the spoon evenly, switch off the flame.
5. Let it cool completely. Now, put it in the mixer with the quarter cup of cold milk and one teaspoon condensed milk.
6.Ice cubes can also be added now if you would like the milkshake to be really chilled. Also add the slices of cooked beetroot. Blend it well.
7.Serve in tall glasses and garnish with chopped nuts. Pre-soaked basil seeds or chia seeds can also be added.
Published - November 25, 2024 01:35 pm IST