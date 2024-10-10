GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nine gram sundal recipe for Navaratri (நவதானிய சுண்டல்)

This nine gram sundal or also called as Navadhaanya sundal made with nine different legumes and grains. This dish is made popular in Tamil homes during Navaratri.

Updated - October 10, 2024 03:55 pm IST

  • Course Snacks
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 4-6 people

As the nine days of Navaratri come to an end, try this nine gram or Navadhaanya sundal. This sundal does wonders to your body in terms of heart health, strengthening of bones, aids in digestion and has several other nutritional benefits. There is no doubt that this recipe is tasty but it is also gluten free and vegan.

Ingredients

Chick Peas – 3 tbsp
Groundnuts – 3 tbsp
Brown Chick Peas – 3 tbsp
Dried White Peas – 3 tbsp
Dried Yellow Peas – 3 tbsp
Husked Split Green Gram/Husked Split Moong Dal – 3 tbsp
Bengal Gram/Chana Dal – 3 tbsp
Field Beans – 3 tbsp
Black-Eyed Beans – 3 tbsp
Lemon Juice – 2 tbsp
Coconut, grated – ¼ cup
Chilly Powder – ¼ tsp
Salt – 1/3 tbsp
Mustard Seeds – ¼ tsp
Asafoetida Powder – ½ tsp
Curry leaves – 10
Oil – 1 tbsp

Preparation

1.Soak white chick peas for five hours, groundnuts in hot water for an hour

2.Soak brown chick peas, dried white peas and dried yellow peas together in hot water for 40 minutes

3.Soak green gram, Bengal gram, field beans and black-eyed beans together in hot water for 30 minutes. 

4.Mix all the nine grams in a large pan. Cook over a medium flame for 20 minutes until soft, but not mushy. Or, pressure-cook for a whistle, lower flame and cook for 5 minutes. Strain and set aside.

5.Heat the oil, lower the flame and pop the mustard. Add the asafoetida, dals, chilly powder and required salt. Stir in wet and crushed curry leaves and mix well.

6.Add the lime juice and grated coconut.

Published - October 10, 2024 03:36 pm IST

