Nine gram sundal recipe for Navaratri (நவதானிய சுண்டல்)

As the nine days of Navaratri come to an end, try this nine gram or Navadhaanya sundal. This sundal does wonders to your body in terms of heart health, strengthening of bones, aids in digestion and has several other nutritional benefits. There is no doubt that this recipe is tasty but it is also gluten free and vegan.

Ingredients

Ingredients Chick Peas – 3 tbsp Groundnuts – 3 tbsp Brown Chick Peas – 3 tbsp Dried White Peas – 3 tbsp Dried Yellow Peas – 3 tbsp Husked Split Green Gram/Husked Split Moong Dal – 3 tbsp Bengal Gram/Chana Dal – 3 tbsp Field Beans – 3 tbsp Black-Eyed Beans – 3 tbsp Lemon Juice – 2 tbsp Coconut, grated – ¼ cup Chilly Powder – ¼ tsp Salt – 1/3 tbsp Mustard Seeds – ¼ tsp Asafoetida Powder – ½ tsp Curry leaves – 10 Oil – 1 tbsp

Preparation

1.Soak white chick peas for five hours, groundnuts in hot water for an hour

2.Soak brown chick peas, dried white peas and dried yellow peas together in hot water for 40 minutes

3.Soak green gram, Bengal gram, field beans and black-eyed beans together in hot water for 30 minutes.

4.Mix all the nine grams in a large pan. Cook over a medium flame for 20 minutes until soft, but not mushy. Or, pressure-cook for a whistle, lower flame and cook for 5 minutes. Strain and set aside.

5.Heat the oil, lower the flame and pop the mustard. Add the asafoetida, dals, chilly powder and required salt. Stir in wet and crushed curry leaves and mix well.