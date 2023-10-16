Navratri special Millet tikki dabeli

October 16, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST

Navratri get togethers are all about dance and fun as should be the food. Try this vrat version of dabeli and wow your guests

Ingredients

Ingredients Godrej Yummiez millet patty — 4 pieces Mayonnaise — 4 tbsp Dabeli masala — 2 tbsp Ginger, chopped — 1 tsp Sev — 4 tbsp Coriander— 30 gm Masala peanuts — 20 gm Chillies, chopped— 2 Pav buns— 2 Tamarind chutney — 2 tbsp Water- as required Onions, chopped— 1/2 (optional and mostly avoided during Navratri)

Preparation

1.Lightly brush the patties with oil on both sides and cook in an air fryers at 160 degree Celcius, for 15mins, till golden brown on both sides

2.Heat oil in a pan and sauté ginger and chillies, add dabeli masala and fry till fragrant. Add in tamarind chutney and water and cook till desired consistency.

3. Cut the pav in half, apply mayonnaise on one half, and a portion of the dabeli mix on the other.

4.Place a tikki on one and cover with the other and press down.