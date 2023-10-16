HamberMenu
Navratri special Millet tikki dabeli

Try this millet dabeli by Chef Rakhee Vaswani

October 16, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST

  • Course Starters
  • Cuisine Gujarat
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 2
Prabalika M. Borah
millet tikki dabeli

Navratri get togethers are all about dance and fun as should be the food. Try this vrat version of dabeli and wow your guests

Ingredients

Godrej Yummiez millet patty — 4 pieces
Mayonnaise — 4 tbsp
Dabeli masala — 2 tbsp
Ginger, chopped — 1 tsp
Sev — 4 tbsp
Coriander— 30 gm
Masala peanuts — 20 gm
Chillies, chopped— 2
Pav buns— 2
Tamarind chutney — 2 tbsp
Water- as required
Onions, chopped— 1/2 (optional and mostly avoided during Navratri)

Preparation

1.Lightly brush the patties with oil on both sides and cook in an air fryers at 160 degree Celcius, for 15mins, till golden brown on both sides

2.Heat oil in a pan and sauté ginger and chillies, add dabeli masala and fry till fragrant. Add in tamarind chutney and water and cook till desired consistency.

3. Cut the pav in half, apply mayonnaise on one half, and a portion of the dabeli mix on the other.

4.Place a tikki on one and cover with the other and press down.

5.After that toast the bread in butter till it is crisp by on both sides. Roll it in sev and masala peanuts. Garnish with peanuts, sev, pomegranate pearls, chopped coriander and onions.

