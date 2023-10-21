Navratri special Dahi Wale Aloo served with kadduu (pumpkin) ke pakode

October 21, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

Dahi aloo with pumpkin pakode is a favourite in the hills, in Kumaon and Garhwal region. Since people who are fasting avoid salt, the sourness of the curd adds flavour to the potato. Pakodas with plain raita are a traditional combination, and they inspire this recipe.

Potatoes

Ingredients 4 potatoes half boiled and cubed ½ tsp grated ginger 1 tsp cumin seeds 1-2 cloves ½ cinnamon 1 tsp ghee or any oil ¼ tsp rock salt 1 tsp buckwheat flour (kuttu atta) Oil for frying

Curd mixture

Ingredients 2 cups curd 1 cup water ¼ tsp turmeric powder ½ tsp red chilli powder ¼ tsp jeera powder ½ tsp rock salt

Preparation

1.Blend all the ingredients listed to make the curd mixture and keep aside.

2.Heat the oil for frying and fry the half-boiled potatoes till it turns golden.

3.Take them out on a kitchen towel to drain excess oil and then put them in the curd mixture and let them soak for 30 minutes to one hour.

4.Take ghee in a kadai, add cumin seeds. When they splutter, add cloves and a cinnamon stick.

5.Stir fry for a few seconds and then add turmeric powder, grated ginger, red chilli powder.

6.Stir again and add the soaked potatoes.

7.Fry them in the ghee for a minute or two. Then add the curd mixture slowly and cook till the oil separates.

8.Turn off the fire and garnish with finely chopped green coriander and serve with samak rice, kuttu puri or kaddu ke pakode

8.Recipe by Chef Anand Rawat, Corporate Executive Chef, Noormahal Palace, Karnal, Haryana