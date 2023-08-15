HamberMenu
Mutton Pulav

August 15, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Middle Eastern
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 4 people

Ingredients

Mutton/lamb –– 1, chops-pricked
Basmati rice, 2 cups, washed and soaked for 20 min
Bllack cardamoms 2 nos
Peppercorns 1 teaspoon
Green chillies 6 nos
Garam masala powder 1 teaspoon
Cloves 6 nos
Cinnamon-broken roughly, i inch stick
Oil 4 tablespoons
Onions, sliced , 1 and 1/2 cup
Salt (as required) 2 teaspoon
Ginger paste 1 teaspoon
Beaten yoghurt 1 cup
Hot water (for the rice) 2 cups
Pinch of food colour
Fried onions for garnishing, four table spoons

1.Heat the ghee in a pan and add cardamom, peppercorn, red chillies and cloves. When they darken a bit, add the onions and cook till transparent.

2.Add ginger garlic paste and 1teaspoon of garam masala powder. Then, add the meat, salt, chillies and curd and mix well.

3.Stir fry till meat is opaque and add two cups of water.

4.Bring to a boil and lower the heat and cook covered till meat is tender.

5.Add rice to it and mix liquid, meat and rice together. Bring to a boil, lower the heat and cook covered for ten minutes.

6.Sprinkle the colour dissolved in a teaspoon of kewra water and continue to cook for few minutes more.

7.Garnish it with fried onions and serve hot with mint sauce.

