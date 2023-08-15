Ingredients
Mutton Pulav
1.Heat the ghee in a pan and add cardamom, peppercorn, red chillies and cloves. When they darken a bit, add the onions and cook till transparent.
2.Add ginger garlic paste and 1teaspoon of garam masala powder. Then, add the meat, salt, chillies and curd and mix well.
3.Stir fry till meat is opaque and add two cups of water.
4.Bring to a boil and lower the heat and cook covered till meat is tender.
5.Add rice to it and mix liquid, meat and rice together. Bring to a boil, lower the heat and cook covered for ten minutes.
6.Sprinkle the colour dissolved in a teaspoon of kewra water and continue to cook for few minutes more.
7.Garnish it with fried onions and serve hot with mint sauce.
