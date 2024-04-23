GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Mouthwatering nethili raw-mango curry

Nethili or Anchovies taste great when deep fried. But this raw mango curry is sure to leave you wanting more

April 23, 2024 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Kerala
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 3-4

Anchovies with mango make for a delicious curry. The dish is a traditional Kerala one and tastes good with hot rice. The addition of coconut makes it a thick and rich curry, perfect to enjoy this season.

Ingredients

Coconut, grated - 1 cup
Coriander powder - 1 tbsp
Chilli powder - 2 tbsp
Turmeric powder - 1 tsp
Salt -1 tsp
Fenugreek powder - 1 tsp
Mango, medium-sized, raw - 1
Green chillies - 5
Curry leaves - 10
Nethili fish - 500 gm
Tamarind juice-1 tbsp
Water - 2 cups

Preparation

Grind the grated coconut, coriander powder, chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt and fenugreek powder to a fine paste, add water and keep aside.

Add long, thinly sliced mango pieces, green chillies cut through the middle and curry leaves, fish and tamarind juice and stir well.

Transfer the contents to a cooking vessel and boil till both fish and mangoes turn soft.

Reduce the flame and slow cook till the water reduces to half.

