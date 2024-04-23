April 23, 2024 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST
Anchovies with mango make for a delicious curry. The dish is a traditional Kerala one and tastes good with hot rice. The addition of coconut makes it a thick and rich curry, perfect to enjoy this season.
Grind the grated coconut, coriander powder, chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt and fenugreek powder to a fine paste, add water and keep aside.
Add long, thinly sliced mango pieces, green chillies cut through the middle and curry leaves, fish and tamarind juice and stir well.
Transfer the contents to a cooking vessel and boil till both fish and mangoes turn soft.
Reduce the flame and slow cook till the water reduces to half.
